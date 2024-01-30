N.H. Seacoast grappling with damage from extreme weather

“The past two storms were some of the highest we’ve had on record, and really the biggest I’ve ever seen in this area,” said Jennifer Jacobs, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of New Hampshire, who has studied flooding and its impacts on infrastructure and transportation.

In the past 20 years, flooding from high tides has increased by 90 percent along roads on the East Coast, according to research from the University of New Hampshire. That dramatic increase is caused by sea level rise, and it’s the backdrop to the most recent storms.

New Hampshire’s Seacoast has been rocked this month by two massive storms that caused severe damage, flooding homes and adding wear and tear to infrastructure that’s already been weakened by smaller, but more persistent, flooding events.

She said the resulting damage was greater than anticipated. One example was a bridge north of Rye Harbor that was out of service, after some of the roadway washed away. But just getting materials to repair the road was a challenge, as the companies that produce asphalt don’t typically operate in the wintertime, according to Jacobs.

“I think the people that are aware of sea level rise who have thought about it as a future problem are definitely taking it as this might be a now problem,” Jacobs said. Of the places in harm’s way, she said Hampton and the area south of Odiorne Point State Park are two areas that will be especially challenged.

Some of the immediate impacts of storms are apparent, such as flooded basements or road closures that can strand residents and block emergency responders. Other impacts are only felt later, like the increased expense of repairing roads that can lead to higher taxes, Jacobs said, noting that a wet road is weaker and more easily damaged, leading to costly repairs.

But natural features, such as sand dunes and salt marshes, can be part of the solution. Jacobs said homeowners should embrace dunes, rather than viewing them as a nuisance blocking their view, since they can absorb the brunt of the storm surge.

“The protection they provide to the homes during these events, it’s invaluable,” she said.

