Newton schools remain closed for 8th day on Tuesday amid teacher strike

The two are expected to return to the bargaining table Tuesday in hopes of reopening schools. The strike is the longest teacher work stoppage in the state since the 1990s and follows nearly a half dozen others across Massachusetts in the last 20 months.

Newton schools will be shuttered for an eighth day Tuesday after the School Committee and teachers union remain gridlocked over terms of a new contract.

“Union leaders are not letting educators return to their classrooms while negotiations continue to resolve the contract,” Fuller said in an email to residents late Monday night. “They are continuing to strike illegally, harming children and the Newton community.”

It is illegal for public workers, including educators, to strike in Massachusetts. For each day the union remains on strike, it incurs a $50,000 court-imposed fine. In total, the union now owes $475,000 for the strike that began Jan. 19.

On Monday, a parent joined the case, filing an emergency motion for the court to impose high enough costs to force the union to end the strike. Lital Asher-Dotan, a parent of three Newton students, argued that the strike interfered with her children’s rights and was having detrimental effects on them socially and academically.

Hundreds of union members and supporters rallied at Newton City Hall Monday, with a focus on the METCO program, which brings more than 400 Boston students to the district each year. METCO parents, students, and staff spoke in support of the striking teachers.

“At what point do you think we won’t stick together?” asked METCO counselor Daniel Arroyo. “Whatever that point is, you’re wrong.”

Monday’s rally and continued strike followed a flurry of negotiations Sunday, when both the union and the School Committee released outlines of their most recent proposals, including a package proposal submitted by the union. The two sides made progress on some areas, including paid parental leave, but they remained at odds on others

The union over the weekend provided its first revised offer related to teacher raises since mid-December, but its plan was still not “affordable” or “sustainable,” according to a School Committee update posted to the district’s website.

The most significant item still under dispute is cost of living raises for educators. Newton teacher salaries, which averaged $93,000 in 2020-21, are among the top quartile in the state. The union has argued, though, that salaries are not keeping up with the pace of inflation or with those offered by other well-off suburban Boston districts.

Both the Newton Teachers Association and the School Committee separately have accused the other of rejecting contract proposals that each said would have allowed teachers to return to their classrooms.

The union has claimed the School Committee is not bargaining in good faith and has called on Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, who could direct additional municipal funds to the district, to join members at the bargaining table. The School Committee, though, insists it is bargaining sincerely. But it says it cannot afford all of the union’s requests, which, if agreed upon, would require laying off employees.

Nearly 12,000 students attend Newton Public Schools, 13 percent of which are from low-income households and nearly 20 percent of which have disabilities.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit.