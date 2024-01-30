Newton schools to remain closed Wednesday as teacher strike persists

The Newton School Committee and the Newton Teachers Association came closer to an agreement by Tuesday, with the district increasing its offered salary increases and the union dropping its ask for an automatic raise if the contract expires in 2027 before a new one has not been settled. They also made progress on other areas, including paid parental leave. But the two sides remain apart, particularly on cost of living raises for classroom aides — the union has asked for a roughly 20 percent increase over 4 years, while the district’s proposal Tuesday was for 14 to 15 percent.

Newton Public Schools students will remain home for a ninth school day on Wednesday amid the longest teacher strike in Massachusetts since the 1990s — and fines crossing the half-million mark.

The most significant item that remained under dispute has been cost of living raises for educators. Newton teacher salaries, which averaged $93,000 in 2020-21, are among the top quartile in the state. The union has argued, though, that salaries are not keeping up with the pace of inflation or with those offered by other well-off suburban Boston districts, and the pay for classroom aides, which starts at $21.83 per hour, has been a particular point of contention.

The union continues to incur a $50,000-per-day court-imposed fine for not calling off the strike, which is illegal under state law. In total, the union now owes the state $525,000 for the strike that began Jan. 19.

By Tuesday, two parents had filed a motion for the court to impose high enough costs to force the union to end the strike.

The teachers held a rally at City Hall Tuesday, while union leaders negotiated with city and district officials. The School Committee released its latest proposal Tuesday afternoon, while the union shared updated requests for cost of living increases.

