‘I’m actually angry right now’: Newton striking teachers speak out from the picket line

Here are the stories of three Newton teachers — and of a fourth who is not on a picket line or even a Newton teacher anymore, having quit over some of the very reasons her former colleagues are now on strike.

But while the striking teachers of the Newton Public Schools have walked out over common grievances, each educator has their own motivations for entering the profession, and their own reason for participating in the longest teachers strike in recent Massachusetts history .

They have presented a united front, their royal blue winter caps adding a dash of color to their spirited rallies and picket lines.

Melynda Meszko-Cameron

Special education teacher Melynda Meszko-Cameron keeps a corner store’s worth of crackers and granola bars in her fourth-floor classroom. For a hungry teenager, a handful of Goldfish can mean the difference between paying close attention in class or zoning out. And despite Newton’s tony reputation, some students don’t have all the food at home they need.

Even kids who aren’t in her classes drop by for a pick-me-up; Meszko-Cameron wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’m the teacher with the snacks,” she said proudly.

Meszko-Cameron estimates she spends close to $3,000 a year making sure her students don’t go hungry. It’s just one example of the out-of-pocket expenses that teachers say need to be taken into account at the bargaining table.

Melynda Meszko-Cameron picketed at City Hall on Tuesday. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Meszko-Cameron, who’s been on the picket line in ski clothing as temperatures dip below freezing, knows the cost-of-living raises the union is asking for won’t be life-changing for everyone. But she said they are representative of “the recognition that we need, that we deserve.”

And she hopes the union and the School Committee will get on the same page quickly. She doesn’t want her students, already behind in their academics, to miss any more school. She wants to get back to her daily routine, grueling as it can be: the 4:30 a.m. alarm, an hour-long morning commute in from Hudson, N.H., and 90 minutes back in rush-hour traffic.

While the average salary of a Newton teacher is $93,000, Meszko-Cameron makes about $71,000. She can’t afford to live in Massachusetts, let alone Newton, she said.

“Everyone always says that educators, you don’t get into it for the money, you get into it for the kids. Which, yes,” she said. “But I still have a mortgage to pay.”

Krystal Powers

Krystal Powers always knew she wanted to have two children.

She never imagined her job as a Newton Public Schools teacher would so profoundly influence her family planning.

Under their current contract, Newton teachers may take up to 40 days off for parental leave, but only 10 of those are fully paid. Teachers need to use accrued sick leave to cover the remainder of their time caring for and bonding with their new babies.

After marrying at 34, Powers had to wait two years to save up enough sick days to cover her maternity leave before she and her husband started trying for a child. She had her daughter in 2019 at age 37; it was a high-risk pregnancy due to her age. She and her husband then had to wait again before trying for their second child. This time, it was harder to save up the time, because when her daughter was sick, she had to take sick time to take care of her.

Powers is now 27 weeks pregnant. She is 41, again in a high-risk category.

She has heard from the union that the School Committee wants to tie a more generous parental leave policy to increased health insurance premiums, and it’s left her fuming.

“I’m actually angry right now,” she said. “I don’t think parental leave should have any strings attached. I just don’t think that is humane.”

A district spokesperson said the proposal Powers was referencing is no longer on the table.

Above all, Powers, who’s been teaching since 2007, wants to get back to her students, who were busy writing essays on “The Great Gatsby” before the strike began. Becoming a mother has made her a better teacher, she said.

“I’m more forgiving, I’m more compassionate, and I’m more patient,” Powers said. Parenting “isn’t something anyone should have to limit or restrict because their employer isn’t keeping up with parental leave standards.”

Jessica Hoover

Jessica Hoover works as a behavioral therapist, shadowing a student with behavior challenges from class to class throughout the school day. That makes her a part of Newton Public Schools’ “Unit C” workforce, a group that consistently comes up during the fraught bargaining debate.

Unit C workers, which include instructional assistants, make significantly less money than their teacher colleagues. Entry level Unit C workers earn $21.83 per hour; the union has sought a roughly 20 percent raise for them over the next four years. Moreover, Unit C workers, unlike teachers, are only 10-month employees. They do not receive paychecks over summer break.

It’s a reality Hoover, who declined to disclose her salary, had reckoned with as she prepared to give birth last spring. Hoover reluctantly decided to work six weeks of the summer for the district’s special education summer programming even though she’d have preferred time off to be with her baby. And, she had to stick with that plan even after she unexpectedly needed a C-section in June.

There was no way around it: she had bills to pay. So five weeks after serious abdominal surgery, she was back to work.

“I had a newborn who does not sleep through the night,” Hoover recalled. “I was physically exhausted.”

Now the mother of two boys, ages 3 and 7 months, Hoover is hoping the strike will result in a contract that helps her family keep pace with the rising cost of groceries, gas, and child care. The district seems to expect so much from workers like her for so little pay, she said.

”That’s where I think the lack of respect is,” she said.

Lucy Methven

When Lucy Methven was a little girl, playtime meant the chance to play teacher, squiggling lessons on a whiteboard and scanning her siblings’ “homework” for mistakes.

“I wanted to be a teacher literally forever,” Methven said. “I never wavered.”

In 2012, she moved from her home state of Virginia to study teaching at Boston College. She finished her undergraduate degree in three years and earned her master’s in her fourth. After student teaching in Newton Public Schools, she was offered a job teaching third grade. She accepted without hesitation.

But when Newton educators hit the picket lines on Jan. 19, Methven was more than 500 miles away at her home in Richmond, Va., and in a new job coaching new business franchise owners. She resigned at the end of last school year, taking her seven years of teaching experience and relationship building with her.

“My first instinct was guilt,” Methven said. “This is a profession that’s supposed to be a calling, and you’re supposed to do it because you love the kids. And it’s hard to say — I do love the kids, but I want to leave.”

Methven said her experience speaks to why so many Newton teachers feel passionately about the strike.

Stress from responding to students with behavioral and mental health crises manifested into physical illness for Methven during her final months in the classroom: headaches, insomnia, abdominal pain, heart palpitations. She had to wear a heart monitor on her chest for a week. All of her doctors told her the same thing: She was suffering from work-related stress.

If she had had the supports the union is now pushing for, including a full-time social worker for every school and floating behavior therapists who can fill in when someone else is out, Methven might have remained a teacher in Newton, where she envisioned settling for the long term.

She flew in this past weekend to join her former colleagues at a rally. When she left, she was in tears — for the job she left, and for her old colleagues who’ve stayed.

“The number of people I saw who immediately said, ‘I wish you’d taken me with you.’ ‘How lucky are you to be out right now,’ ” Methven recalled. “These are all really, really dedicated people. That attitude being so pervasive is really scary.”









Mandy McLaren can be reached at mandy.mclaren@globe.com. Follow her @mandy_mclaren.