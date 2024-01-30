It’s illegal for Mass. teachers to strike, but that hasn’t stopped them

What does the law say about teacher strikes?

It is illegal for public employees, including teachers, to strike in Massachusetts, among 38 states that ban educators from doing so. But there have been a string of teachers strikes across the state in the last 20 months, leaving critics questioning whether the law or the potential consequences educators may incur serve as deterrents at all.

Newton teachers remained on strike for the eighth school day on Tuesday, bringing their daily fines from a state judge who has ordered them back to work to nearly half a million dollars.

The state law, which was passed in 1973, is very clear on strikes: “No public employee or employee organization shall engage in a strike,” it reads.

Advertisement

When teachers break the law and go on strike, school districts ask the state’s employee relations board to investigate. The board will then order the union back to work, as it did in Newton. If the educators refuse, the districts can seek help from the courts to get the order enforced. The court has the power to impose penalties for failure to comply.

But judges must balance sanctioning the illegal strike against other factors, such as whether school officials are bargaining in good faith.

What are the consequences for striking educators?

The main penalty unions have faced in recent years is fines. Before Newton’s strike, the most any union has been fined in the last few years was $110,000, the penalty levied on Haverhill’s teachers over their four-day strike in October 2022.

The judge could also jail strikers for being in contempt of court, but that hasn’t happened in decades.

The most dramatic actions against striking teachers occurred in the 1970s. About 80 teachers were jailed during a two-week strike in Franklin in 1977, and four top officials with the Burlington Educators Association were sentenced to a week in jail in 1972 for violating a court order to stop a strike that went on for two weeks. In 1975, six New Bedford educators were jailed until the union returned from a month-long strike.

Advertisement

Individual striking employees can also be punished by their employers. Districts can legally discipline and even fire strikers in Massachusetts, although that has not happened in recent strikes.

What about the Newton teachers specifically?

Middlesex Superior Court Judge Christopher K. Barry-Smith has so far fined the union $475,000, with an additional $50,000 set to be imposed at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

For the first week of the strike, Barry-Smith doubled the fine each day, but he opted Friday to change tack and instead fine the union $50,000 each day.

The judge said he was concerned the pace of the previous increase might be undermining the negotiation process, giving the School Committee a potential incentive to stall or not to fully engage in the talks.

“For the moment I’m slowing down,” he said from his bench on Friday, but, “I really hope this does not continue.”

Efforts to legalize teacher strikes are underway

Legislation was filed last year to legalize strikes for public employees. The bill, a priority of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, would not apply to public safety employees and would require any union go through six months of bargaining before going on strike.

The bill received a hearing in the Joint Committee on Labor and Workforce Development in October, and under state legislative rules, the committee must decide by Feb. 7 what to do with it. The committee has a few options: it could decide the bill shouldn’t pass, meaning it would have to be refiled in a future session; it could recommend the bill move forward, sending it to another committee or to the house and senate; or it could extend the review timeline, putting off a decision.

Advertisement

Does the legislation have a chance to pass?

The proposed strike legalization has not found a lot of support so far, though advocates keep pushing for it.

Governor Maura Healey said last year she opposed it. State legislative leaders Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ron Mariano have said the same thing.

Education Commissioner Jeff Riley reiterated his opposition to the bill Tuesday, calling the situation in Newton “frustrating.”

“I do not support any legislation to allow unions to strike,” said state education commissioner Jeff Riley Tuesday. “We went through COVID and kids missed a lot of time in school. We’ve seen the effects of that. And we don’t want to see kids missing any more school.”

Advocates aren’t giving up

Proponents of the bill point to Judge Barry-Smith’s comments Friday as evidence that the proposal would move things in the right direction.

State Rep. Erika Uyterhoeven, one of the bill’s presenters, the six months of required bargaining is “extremely reasonable” for a three-year contract and allowing strikes would actually speed up negotiations — as the judge suggested in reducing the daily fines.

“The reason we end up in this situation is because of this imbalance in power, the management side not having the incentive to go to the table,” she said. “That’s what we’re seeing in Newton right now.”

Advertisement

For state Sen. Rebecca Rausch, another of the bill sponsors, the fact that the strikes keep happening despite the ban is evidence of how badly the process has broken down.”

“How did each of these things get to the point where unions and union members got to the point where they voted overwhelmingly to go on strike, even knowing fines are coming?” she asked. “What does it mean for the unions that don’t have the financial wherewithal to cover the fines?”

Policymakers must try to fix the process, she said.

”Obviously, rendering public employee strikes illegal isn’t working,” Rausch said. “When something isn’t working, we have to start asking ourselves how we can change it so things in our communities and situations in our communities go better.”





Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit.