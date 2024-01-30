R.I.’s hottest race could be a rare GOP primary

The Cranston showdown will be just one of the hotly contested local races expected to draw interest in an election year when little drama is anticipated in the presidential primary or the state’s US Senate and House races, observers said.

But the high-profile clash between two of the state’s most well-known Republicans is already well underway, promising to become the most closely watched GOP primary in this deep-blue state since the 2006 battle between then-US senator Lincoln D. Chafee and former Cranston mayor Steven Laffey.

PROVIDENCE — State Representative Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung will launch her campaign to unseat Cranston Mayor Kenneth J. Hopkins on Tuesday night.

“None of the federal races will be competitive, and at least for now it seems we are going to have fewer Democratic primaries with left-wing insurgencies in the General Assembly,” Providence College political science professor Adam S. Myers said Monday. “So the action will shift to the local level.”

Rhode Island will see 140 local elections this year, ranging from zoning inspector in Exeter to town sergeant in New Shoreham (Block Island), according to the secretary of state’s office.

Those contests will include mayoral elections in Central Falls, Cranston, Cumberland, North Providence, Pawtucket, Warwick, and Woonsocket. And Cranston’s GOP mayoral primary could attract the most attention, Myers said, noting that Cranston is the state’s second-largest city.

Hopkins, a former city councilman and longtime Community College of Rhode Island baseball coach, had considered running for governor in 2022, and Fenton-Fung beat former House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello, a Cranston Democrat, in the 2020 House District 15 race.

“Fenton-Fung took out the most powerful person in state government,” Myers said, and her husband is former Cranston mayor Allan W. Fung, the Republican candidate for governor in 2014 and 2018 and for the Second Congressional District seat in 2022.

“As far a Republican politicians in Rhode Island go, these are two of the most prominent,” Myers said. The state does not see many significant GOP primaries, and this could be the most intriguing one since the 2006 Chafee/Laffey primary drew national attention, he said.

Hopkins issued a statement on Sunday that said he has the backing of Republican City Council members Nicole Renzulli, Richard D. Campopiano, and Christopher G. Paplauskas; school committee members Michael A. Traficante, Frank J. Ritz Jr., Earl J. “Buddy” Croft III, and Anthony Melillo; plus Cranston Republican City Committee chair John Colasante.

Those Republicans wrote to Fenton-Fung earlier this month, “urging her to consider other alternatives to launching a potential mayoral bid, which would lead to a divisive primary and hurt all local Republican candidates on the ballot,” the statement said.

Fenton-Fung responded, and said, “The ‘my way or the highway’ tactics Ken Hopkins and his campaign team have been using belong in the 1950s — women don’t take orders from men like that anymore. His team’s numerous overtures to get me out of the race in the past few weeks are only more evidence that he must be concerned that his ideas and track record are not all that popular.”

With Hopkins as mayor, the Cranston GOP has been “humiliated,” Fenton-Fung said, citing a Republican loss in a special election for a City Council seat in Hopkins’ ward.

Myers noted Hopkins and Fenton-Fung have previously sparred over issues such as the closure of the Budlong Pool, a 22,000-square-foot pool built by the Works Progress Administration in the 1930s.

“Clearly, the race for Cranston mayor will be hotly contested,” Myers said. The GOP primary winner is expected to face City Council member Robert J. Ferri, a Republican-turned-Democrat, in the November general election.

But local electoral action will begin sooner than that.

On Feb. 6, Woonsocket will hold a primary to fill the City Council seat Christopher Beauchamp vacated when he replaced mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who abruptly resigned in November days after the City Council launched an investigation into a land deal she made with a former business associate.

Three City Council candidates have qualified for the primary: Adam B. Brunetti, Daniel M. Gendron, and Christopher J. Mellen. Early voting has begun. The non-partisan primary will decide which two candidates will square off in a March 6 special election.

The presidential primary is set for April 2. On the Democratic side, President Biden and US Representative Dean Phillips have secured more than the 1,000 signatures required to appear on the ballot. But Myers said, “Phillips doesn’t stand a chance.”

On the Republican side, Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, and Vivek Ramaswamy have submitted enough signatures to be on the ballot, while Ryan Binkley’s 336 signatures failed to meet that threshold.

But Christie, DeSantis, and Ramaswamy have dropped out of the race and have until Tuesday to withdraw their names. Even if their names appear on the Rhode Island ballot, the GOP primary has become a two-way race between Trump and Haley, and Trump is the clear favorite, Myers said. “In all likelihood, the Republican race will be over by the South Carolina primary (Feb. 24) or if not then by Super Tuesday (March 5),” he said.

Rhode Islanders have until March 3 to register to vote in the presidential primary. The mail-in ballot and early voting period runs from March 13 to April 1.

US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat, is running for reelection. He had more than $3 million in campaign cash in September, according to the most recent Federal Election Commission reports. Raymond T. McKay, a Warwick Republican, had $10,000, and state Representative Patricia L. Morgan, a West Warwick Republican, had $35,500.

In the First Congressional District, the incumbent is Democrat Gabe Amo, who was elected with 64.6 percent of the vote in a 2023 special election, becoming the first person of color to represent Rhode Island in Congress. The seat was previously held by David N. Cicilline, who stepped down to come president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation.

In the Second Congressional District, the incumbent is Democrat Seth Magaziner, who was elected with 50.4 percent of the vote in 2022, beating Fung in a race that received national attention. The seat was previously held by James R. Langevin, who decided not to seek reelection after 22 years in Congress. No Republicans have announced for the two congressional seats.

In the General Assembly, Rhode Island will see elections for all 75 House seats and all 38 Senate seats.

Republicans will try to take back seats such as the House District 39 held by Representative Megan Cotter, an Exeter Democrat who beat Republican Justin K. Price by 32 votes in the House District 39 after Price marched to the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. And Democrats will try to take back seats such as the House District 29 seat held by Senator Anthony P. DeLuca, a Warwick Republican who won the seat vacated by former Senate Majority Leader Michael J. McCaffrey.

Primary day is set for Sept. 10, and the general election is Nov. 5.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.