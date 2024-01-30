fb-pixelSix current and former State Police troopers charged in corruption conspiracy, prosecutors say - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

Six current and former State Police troopers charged in corruption conspiracy, prosecutors say

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated January 30, 2024, 30 minutes ago
Joshua Levy, acting US attorney for Massachusetts, arrives at federal court in November.Steven Senne/Associated Press

Six current and former State Police troopers are accused of accepting bribes to give some applicants passing scores on commercial driving license tests, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Joshua S. Levy, the acting US Attorney for Massachusetts, has scheduled an 11 a.m. press conference to provide details about the corruption allegations.

The troopers have been arrested and charged in a 74-count indictment, prosecutors said on social media.

Commercial drivers licenses are required under state and federal law for operators of commercial vehicles.

“Driving a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) requires a higher level of knowledge, experience, skills, and physical abilities than that required to drive a non-commercial vehicle,” according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. “In order to obtain a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), an applicant must pass both skills and knowledge testing geared to these higher standards ... most drivers must obtain a commercial driver’s license (CDL) through their home State.”

The indictment comes after numerous troopers have been prosecuted on corruption charges for falsifying payroll records to collect overtime pay for hours they did not work. Last month, two former State Police superior officers were convicted of corruption charges.

This is a developing story.


John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.

