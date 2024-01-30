State Police indictments for dumb and corrupt behavior are on-brand

You’d like to think that public officials on the take would have some standards about what is worth risking one’s career over.

The agency — which has been scandal plagued for years — took another black eye Tuesday, when four current and former state troopers were indicted in one of the most egregious — and also lamest — instances of alleged public corruption in the state’s history.

You can count on the Massachusetts State Police to make history for the wrong reasons.

But if you believe that, you’d better not read the charges against the four current and former troopers who were indicted (along with two associates.)

According to Acting US Attorney Joshua Levy, they were involved in a scheme to sell passing scores on CDL exams — the commercial driver’s licenses required to drive trucks. Apparently, they were bribed not with money but with stuff.

One traded a passing score for a snow blower. Another defendant sold his badge for some bottled water.

The head of the unit overseeing the testing, Gary Cederquist, allegedly accepted gifts that included a granite post and mailbox, and a $10,000 driveway.

“The CDLs were for sale, and troopers were bribed with free goods,” Levy said at a press conference announcing the charges.

This indictment is, of course, not the first involving the State Police. A few years ago, multiple State Police officers were implicated in a long-running overtime scandal.

Two former superior officers are currently awaiting sentencing for their roles in that scandal.

The officers charged Tuesday were part of a unit that oversees testing for people applying for commercial licenses. While that is not exactly hard-core police work, it is nonetheless an important public safety function. They were supposed to be working to keep all of us safe from unqualified people operating seriously dangerous vehicles.

Instead, according to the indictment, they opted to treat public safety as a running joke. According to the indictment, Cedarquist called one applicant “brain-dead,” but he passed the guy anyway, in exchange for a snow blower.

You really can’t make this stuff up.

Many scandals present an opportunity, and this one is no exception. The top job with the State Police is currently open, and a committee is in the process of searching for a replacement.

That means Governor Maura Healey has a rare chance that she shouldn’t pass up: to go outside the agency for a leader. She can, with this one step, take a stab at reforming the culture of the State Police, and it’s hard to think of an agency of state government in more obvious or urgent need of a fresh start.

Recently, I spent time working on a project called “Nightmare in Mission Hill,” about the murder of Carol DiMaiti Stuart.

In the course of reporting the series, my colleague Andrew Ryan had the experience of dealing with Dan Grabowski — a former State Police major who was involved in the case.

Grabowski left Ryan a string of shockingly racist and offensive voicemails — dozens and dozens of them — though he declined to be interviewed. Listening to those messages, I’ve thought about what they say about the culture of a department where Grabowski was once the third-highest-ranking officer. (I also reflect on the fact that Black officers reported to this man, which must have been an awful experience.)

What I’m trying to say is that the State Police have a long and documented history of scandal, racism, and general buffoonery that has been confirmed over and over again, as recently as Tuesday.

It’s a police department best known for everything except police work.

To be fair, plenty of good cops have worn the badge of the State Police, and still do. Part of me feels bad for them, constantly having to answer for colleagues willing to sell their integrity — and our safety on the roads — for next to nothing.

Maybe it’s just happenstance that so many dumb and terrible things have happened in one agency, but it’s not likely. Somewhere in the culture of the State Police, it’s fine to put your own new driveway ahead of doing the job.

This would be a great time for all that to finally change.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him @Adrian_Walker.