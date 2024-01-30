Transit riders group blasts contract for new bus hub in Providence

The contract is for the first phase of a public/private partnership. The total contract is for $16.9 million, but no more than $3 million will be spent on the first phase, RIPTA spokesperson Cristy Raposo Perry said. The exact location of the transit center has not been determined yet, and that decision will be part of the first phase, she said.

The board approved a contract with a consortium of companies that would replace the Kennedy Plaza bus hub with new transit center at a location to be determined.

PROVIDENCE — A transit riders group is slamming the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority board for voting Tuesday to approve a contract to start designing and building a new bus hub in Providence.

“With its development partner, RIPTA will explore various options and seek public input,” Raposo Perry said. “Even with the development of a new transit center, Kennedy Plaza will continue to serve a reduced number of routes.”

But the RI Transit Riders group issued a statement that said it is folly to pursue a $16.9 million contract when RIPTA is considering cutting service as it faces a “fiscal cliff” and a shortage of drivers.

“When RIPTA is facing imminent service cuts, unable to pay enough to attract bus drivers, and expecting an even worse fiscal cliff in the next two years, it is financially irresponsible to undertake an expensive move to a new bus hub in a clearly worse location than the current one,” the group said.

RI Transit Riders said that although the contract does not name a site for the hub, state leaders have been eyeing a location on former Interstate 195 land near Clifford Street in Providence.

“Almost no bus riders have their destinations near that site, and it’s bad for bus routing, too,” the group said. “Surely, we should not spend a lot of money to move the hub to an inconvenient location that could cripple an already struggling system for the foreseeable future.”

RIPTA announced the contract with Next Wave Partners, a consortium of companies including Gilbane Development Co., Marsella Development, Plenary Americas, CUBE 3, and Jacobs.

“Bringing our transit system into the 21st century will attract more riders, reduce cars and emissions on our roadways, and create more opportunities for mixed-use development,” Governor Daniel J. McKee said in a statement. “By using a public-private-partnership model, we will develop a transit center with riders and maximize the expertise of Next Wave Partners.”

RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian said, “A new transit center is a major step in strengthening our transit system and laying the groundwork to expand ridership, maximize investment from the private sector, and create a financially viable model.”

RIPTA will work with Next Wave Partners to “share our vision for bringing state-of-the-art amenities to Providence,” Avedisian said. “We look forward to engaging the community in the design and planning process.”

Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley added his support to the idea.

“This new transit hub promises to deliver modern facilities for riders and driver,s” he said. “I am looking forward to collaborating with RIPTA to ensure that this new transit hub fully meets the modern transportation needs of the many residents, workers, students and visitors that use our bus hub every day.”

The announcement said the new transit center will serve as RIPTA’s central bus depot, providing millions of trips each year. It will include a “temperature-controlled passenger arrival and seating area,” staff break areas, and “multi-modal accommodations for bicyclists.”

RIPTA and Next Wave will explore “mixed-use transit-oriented development,” such as first-floor retail and residential housing on the upper floors, the announcement said.

“In contrast to the current sprawling footprint of Kennedy Plaza, which is spread out across an urban park, the new transit center will provide a single central location,” RIPTA said. “Kennedy Plaza will continue to serve a reduced number of routes.”

In the first phase, RIPTA and Next Wave Partners will complete site studies and assessments, engage with the public, seek permitting and any third-party approvals, and develop conceptual designs, Raposo Perry said. Following input and development of designs, Next Wave will develop cost estimates and financial structuring, she said. After the first phase, the parties will negotiate a contract for a second phase of the contract for financing and constructing the project.

A list of tasks for a project that would create a new transit center in Providence, R.I. Rhode Island Public Transit Agency

RI Transit Riders said the $16.9 million contract would deplete almost all of the remaining bond money approved in 2014 by voters who were told it would be used to fund “enhancements and renovations to mass transit hub infrastructure throughout the state.”

“We don’t believe this project meets those standards as promised to voters,” the group said. “The proposal doesn’t enhance RIPTA’s infrastructure any more than it renovates Kennedy Plaza. These funds could instead be used as promised to improve mass transit. We can’t afford to squander the money.”

RI Transit Riders acknowledged that Kennedy Plaza has problems, but it said they could be solved for far less money.

“Providing enhanced security, better lighting, landscaping, traffic signalization and signage, and revitalizing the terminal building would be a relatively cheap improvement, much better than the current hub-relocation proposal,” the group said.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.