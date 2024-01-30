Two in custody after stabbing in Lawrence

A Lawrence man and another individual were taken into custody after an altercation on Monday left an infant injured and a man with stab wounds, police said.

Santo Simon Tejeda Hernandez, 27, was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury. He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court. A second individual, who was not identified by police, is also in custody and “will be arraigned on a future date,” police said.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, police in Lawrence responded to a report of an altercation in the area of Newbury Street and officers found a man who had been stabbed. The infant who was injured was not stabbed, police said. The man had been holding the infant before the confrontation began, police said.