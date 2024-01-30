Two in custody after stabbing in Lawrence

A Lawrence man and another individual were taken into custody after an altercation on Monday left an infant injured and a man with stab wounds, police said.
Santo Simon Tejeda Hernandez, 27, was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury. He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court. A second individual, who was not identified by police, is also in custody and “will be arraigned on a future date,” police said.
Around 4 p.m. Monday, police in Lawrence responded to a report of an altercation in the area of Newbury Street and officers found a man who had been stabbed. The infant who was injured was not stabbed, police said. The man had been holding the infant before the confrontation began, police said.
Police provided no further information on the child’s injuries.
“Based on the initial investigation, this is not believed be a random act of violence,” police said.
The man and the infant were treated at the scene and taken to Lawrence General Hospital before being transferred to Boston hospitals, police said.
