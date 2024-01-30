Prosecutor in Georgia election case settles divorce ahead of testimony

Attorneys for Joycelyn Mayfield Wade, Wade’s estranged wife, had also sought to question Willis in the case, arguing she has “unique knowledge” about Wade’s finances and his marriage. But Cobb County Superior Court Judge Henry Thompson, who oversaw the case, stayed that subpoena during a hearing last week, saying he first wanted to hear testimony from Wade.

Nathan Wade had been expected to be questioned under oath about his finances — including his income as a special prosecutor in the Trump case and his purchase of airline tickets for himself and Willis in October 2022 and April 2023.

The lead prosecutor in the Georgia election interference case against former president Donald Trump and his allies settled a contentious divorce dispute on Tuesday, canceling a hearing scheduled for Wednesday that could have included testimony about allegations of an improper relationship between him and Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis.

Thompson issued a temporary consent order shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, explaining that the hearing has been removed from the calendar with the consent of both parties, because they have agreed “to all issues presently before the court.”

Their agreement will not be filed in court, Thompson noted, meaning it may not ever be public.

The last-minute settlement agreement allows both Wade and Willis to avoid testimony in a divorce case that has underpinned many of the salacious allegations against the two prosecutors. Wednesday’s hearing would have been closely watched by attorneys for Trump and his co-defendants as they prepare for a separate Feb. 15 hearing in Fulton County on a motion to disqualify the prosecutors from the case.

Mike Roman, a former Trump campaign aide and one of Trump’s co-defendants, has accused the two of having an “improper, clandestine personal relationship” that has financially benefited them both, prompting calls for their removal.

WASHINGTON POST

Illinois panel rules Trump can appear on ballot

CHICAGO — The Illinois State Board of Elections rejected a complaint Tuesday that accused former president Donald Trump of insurrection by trying to remain in office after losing the 2020 election and that sought to disqualify him from the state’s primary ballot.

The appointed eight-member board, which includes four Democrats and four Republicans, determined unanimously that Trump could appear on the March 19 ballot and that the board did not have the authority to decide whether he had engaged in insurrection. Lawyers for residents who challenged Trump’s eligibility said they planned to appeal in the courts.

Although the Illinois result was a victory for Trump, the process revealed potential vulnerabilities in his arguments as the US Supreme Court considers a separate case out of Colorado about whether he is eligible for this year’s ballot.

Trump, the leading Republican candidate for president, has faced official challenges to his candidacy in 35 states and has so far been found ineligible for primaries in two of them, Colorado and Maine. Trump is still likely to appear on the primary ballots in both of those states because the ineligibility decisions are on hold while the Supreme Court considers an appeal of the Colorado ruling.

The Illinois challenge, like those in other states, is based on a clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution that bans government officials who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding office.

Illinois, a Democratic stronghold in presidential politics, is not expected to be competitive in November’s general election. But it is a delegate-rich state where the Republican primary could help Trump lock down his party’s nomination.

NEW YORK TIMES

Legal expenses for ex-president said to reach about $50 million

Donald Trump piled up legal expenses in 2023 as he was indicted four times, spending approximately $50 million in donor money on legal bills and investigation-related expenses last year, according to two people briefed on the figure.

The exact figure spent on legal bills will be reported Wednesday in filings to the Federal Election Commission.

The Trump campaign did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Trump has used funds in his political action committee, known as Save America, to underwrite his legal bills. But with Save America’s coffers nearly drained last year, Trump sought to refill them through a highly unusual transaction: He asked for a refund of $60 million that he had initially transferred to a different group, a pro-Trump super PAC called MAGA Inc., to support his 2024 campaign.

In addition, Trump has been directing 10 percent of donations raised online to Save America.

Trump has paid legal expenses through Save America and a second account, called the Make America Great Again PAC. In the first half of 2023, Save America transferred $5.85 million to the Make America Great Again PAC, which spent almost all of that sum on legal and investigation-related costs.

The roughly $50 million figure is a combination of such costs through both groups.

NEW YORK TIMES

Biden super PAC reserving $250m in battleground states ads

The main Democratic super political action committee supporting President Biden’s reelection bid, Future Forward, is beginning this week to reserve $250 million in advertising across the most important battleground states, a blitz that it says is the largest single purchase of political advertising by a super PAC in the nation’s history.

The ads, which are to be split between $140 million on television and $110 million on digital and streaming platforms, will start the day after the Democratic National Convention concludes in August and will run through Election Day, the super PAC said.

The ad reservation covers seven states that are seen as the main presidential battlegrounds: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The super PAC said it was reserving more than $16 million in broadcast and cable advertising in Atlanta and $12 million in the Phoenix TV markets — the biggest in the two states that Biden brought into the Democratic column in 2020 for the first time in years.

Future Forward is also aiming to target some of the same demographic groups of more disaffected and disengaged Democrats that the Biden campaign itself is focusing on: younger voters, Hispanic voters, and Black voters.

NEW YORK TIMES

US to investigate Mo. congresswoman over alleged misuse of campaign funds

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is conducting an investigation into whether Representative Cori Bush mishandled campaign funds, including when she hired her romantic partner — who is now her husband — to provide her with security services.

The Office of Congressional Ethics investigated the security arrangement by Bush, a Missouri Democrat, last year. The office voted to recommend dismissal of the allegations after concluding that her husband, Cortney Merritts, had performed “bona fide” security work and did not appear to have been overpaid and that Bush faced a level of threats that justified the work.

In a statement Tuesday, Bush said she was “fully cooperating” with the Justice Department investigation.

“Since before I was sworn into office, I have endured relentless threats to my physical safety and life,” Bush said. “As a rank-and-file member of Congress, I am not entitled to personal protection by the House, and instead have used campaign funds as permissible to retain security services. I have not used any federal tax dollars for personal security services.”

She spent more on security than any other member of the House in the months after the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol.

NEW YORK TIMES

Wisc. judge tells state to implement absentee ballots decision

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge on Tuesday ordered the state elections commission to implement his ruling allowing election clerks to accept absentee ballots that have partial witness addresses, a decision that is expected to expand the number of ballots counted in the battleground state.

Each of the last two presidential elections in Wisconsin was decided by fewer than 23,000 votes. Polls show another razor-tight race this year between President Biden and former president Donald Trump.

Ever since Trump’s defeat in Wisconsin in 2020, Republicans have been fighting in court to tighten the rules to limit how many absentee ballots can be accepted.

State law requires absentee ballots to be submitted with a witness’ signature and address on the outside envelope that contains the ballot. Three separate lawsuits were filed related to those rules.

Dane County Judge Ryan Nilsestuen earlier this month ruled that a ballot can still be accepted even if a witness address omits municipalities and ZIP codes, or simply say “same” or “ditto” if the witness lives with the voter. The Republican Legislature fought to have the case dismissed.

ASSOCIATED PRESS







