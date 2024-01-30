Prosecutor in Trump Georgia case settles divorce ahead of testimony

Attorneys for Joycelyn Mayfield Wade, Wade’s estranged wife, had also sought to question Willis in the case, arguing she has “unique knowledge” about Wade’s finances and his marriage. But Cobb County Superior Court Judge Henry Thompson, who oversaw the case, stayed that subpoena during a hearing last week, saying he first wanted to hear testimony from Wade.

Nathan Wade had been expected to be questioned under oath Wednesday morning about his finances - including his income as a special prosecutor in the Trump case and his spending, including his purchase of airline tickets for himself and Willis in October 2022 and April 2023.

The lead prosecutor in the Georgia election interference case against former president Donald Trump and his allies settled a contentious divorce dispute on Tuesday, canceling a hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning that could have included testimony about allegations of an improper relationship between him and Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis.

Thompson issued a temporary consent order shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, explaining that the hearing has been removed from the calendar with the consent of both parties, because they have agreed “to all issues presently before the court.”

Their agreement will not be filed in court, Thompson noted - meaning it may not ever be public.

The last minute settlement agreement allows both Wade and Willis to avoid testimony in a divorce case that has underpinned many of the salacious allegations against the two prosecutors. Wednesday’s hearing would have been closely watched by attorneys for Trump and his co-defendants as they prepare for a separate Feb. 15 hearing in Fulton County on a motion to disqualify the prosecutors from the case.

Mike Roman, a former Trump campaign aide and one of Trump’s co-defendants, has accused the two of having an “improper, clandestine personal relationship” that has financially benefited them both, prompting calls for their removal. Ashleigh Merchant, an attorney for Roman, has said she plans to issue subpoenas for witnesses and documents in coming days that she says will back up her client’s claims of an improper romantic relationship between Willis and Wade. She has suggested she could subpoena documents filed as discovery in the Wade’s divorce case that have not been made public.

Merchant did not immediately respond to a request for comment.