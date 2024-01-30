In South Carolina, Haley’s biggest immediate problem comes from Biden — not Trump

Every state has its own voting laws and every state has set the dates to hold elections.

But in a twist, her biggest problem over the next week isn’t any of those things. It’s Joe Biden.

As former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley jumps back to her home state for what could effectively be the final contest of the 2024 Republican nomination, she faces many challenges. For starters, there’s former president Donald Trump’s 30-point polling lead . Then there’s the need to raise a ton of money . And there is the fact the Republican National Committee has signaled — not even subtly — that they are not neutral observers in the contest.

In the case of South Carolina, both points are relevant as they relate to Haley’s ability to win the Republican primary against Trump.

The good news for Haley: South Carolina doesn’t have voter registration by party. This means that everyone in the Republican primary can vote for her or against Trump, including voters who consider themselves to be independents or even Democrats.

The bad news for Haley: South Carolina voters can only vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary. The state’s Democratic primary is scheduled for Feb. 6. The Republican Primary is Feb. 24.

In other words, if Biden persuades Democrats to turn out in big numbers next week to vote for him, they won’t be able to vote for her a few weeks later.

While it’s odd to discuss Democrats voting for a Republican presidential candidate at all, the truth is that these voters might be the key for her to pull off something impressive in her home state.

Take New Hampshire, where Haley lost to Trump among Republicans 74 percent to 25 percent, according to the exit polling. Meanwhile, Haley bested Trump among independent voters 58 percent to 39 percent, and 86 percent to 5 percent among those who self-identified as Democrats but voted in the Republican primary anyway.

In South Carolina, Trump is doing similarly well among Republicans, so unless Haley gets them to change their minds, she will have to find a way to persuade non-Republicans to skip the Democratic primary and vote for her.

This year that is a particularly complicated ask.

While Biden doesn’t have much competition in this Democratic primary, there has been an effort for the party to bolster turnout. This is because they want a solid showing now that the state will be the first Democratic National Committee-sanctioned presidential primary. (The New Hampshire primary wasn’t sanctioned, for the first time in modern history.)

Further, the Democratic party and the Biden campaign don’t want to help Haley at all. While both groups say that another Trump term would pose an existential threat to American democracy, they still want him to be the Republican nominee. Polls are clear that Trump would be easier for Biden to defeat in the general election than Haley.

In this vein, it was notable that both Trump and Biden declared the Republican nomination contest over on the night of the New Hampshire primary.

There isn’t much that Haley can do about any of this. Early voting is already under way in South Carolina and Haley isn’t doing that much to overtly appeal to Democrats. And for all that was said in theory about this idea, historically cross-party voting hasn’t been embraced in South Carolina. In the 2000 Republican primary featuring George W. Bush and John McCain, for example, only 9 percent of Democrats voted in that contest.

But how many people vote in the Democratic contest might serve as an important metric as to whether Haley decides to even continue in the race at all. And looking to Democrats at all for a Republican presidential candidate might be something Haley wouldn’t want to admit to in public.

But whether or not they choose to admit it, it might be one of their most promising paths forward. After all, as Team Haley probably knows, several states holding primaries before or on Super Tuesday allow for voters other than Republicans to vote in the presidential primary, including Massachusetts and Vermont.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.