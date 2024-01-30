Why the latest MAGA conspiracy theory about Taylor Swift, the Super Bowl and the 2024 presidential election matters

When that’s the competition about which idea was “out there,” it’s hard to rank them.

But such a statement would require a comparison to other conspiracy theories recently. Like the one — favored by QAnon adherents — about a secret elite global cabal eating human babies. Or that the 2020 presidential election was stolen — even after 50 lawsuits found the claim not credible by judges, many of them Republican.

It would be easy to say that the latest conspiracy theory being spread among a handful of far-right commentators in the last few days was the most ridiculous, laughable, and “where do they come up with this stuff” of all.

For those unfamiliar, the latest theory goes something like this: The global stardom of Taylor Swift and her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are both manufactured by unnamed “elites.” And it was created for one reason only: to elevate their eventual endorsement of Joe Biden’s reelection to help the Democrat win later this year.

Got that?

Yes, it means that the Baltimore Ravens were somehow in on the scheme when they lost to the Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game, which sent Kansas City to the Super Bowl. (The Chiefs won the last Super Bowl. So they are pretty good without the supposed help.)

But as one pro-Donald Trump podcaster put it, the whole thing is “rigged” to help Democrats. “Calling it now: KC wins, goes to Super Bowl, Swift comes out at the halftime show and ‘endorses’ Joe Biden with Kelce at midfield,” he said.

Confession time: I haven’t watched two snaps of an NFL game since Tom Brady left the Patriots, but I appreciate that the NFL is America’s national pastime and has been for a while. Further, I know next to nothing about Taylor Swift, but understand she is very famous and one of the most influential people of her generation.

I say this because I am not someone dying to write about this topic. I am the first person who wants to ignore all of this. But I do know enough about American politics to know it’s impossible to ignore.

This latest crazy thinking is already following the pattern of, well, when Trump declared on election night 2020 that “frankly, we did win this election.” The feeling, even among most all Republicans, was like, whatever Donald, you lost.

But over months Trump never let it go. Then by him repeating it over and over, this idea metastasized in bonus lawsuits and then some were creating fake electoral college members to overrule the will of voters in swing states. Even Venezuela’s one-time president, Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013, was accused of being part of the “plot” at one point.

Then the Jan. 6 attacks on the US Capitol happened.

Three years later, 66 percent of Iowa Republican caucus-goers believed Joe Biden didn’t legitimately win the White House.

Oh and as for the QAnon theory about the global elite eating babies, it resulted in a man driving hundreds of miles to show up to a beloved neighborhood pizza joint in Washington with a gun.

In other words, the consequences of really stupid stuff said lately can be very real and lasting.

The Swift one got legs because of its original amplification by Fox News primetime host Jesse Watters, who wondered on air earlier in January about the prominence of Swift, who was named Time’s Person of the Year for 2023.

“Have you ever wondered why or how she blew up like this?” asked Watters on air. “Well, around four years ago, the Pentagon psychological operations unit floated turning Taylor Swift into an asset during a NATO meeting.”

Then as the Chiefs went on to secure a spot in the Super Bowl, others like former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy weighed in. (During the campaign Ramaswamy repeated conspiracy theories on the election being stolen and that Jan. 6 was a trap by federal agents, and even pushed denounced theories about the Sept. 11 attacks.)

“I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month,” Ramaswamy wrote on X. “And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall.”

It’s possible that Swift might actually endorse Biden, just as she did in 2020. It’s possible that she will encourage her fans to vote this year, just as she did last year.

And it’s now suddenly possible that millions of Americans will eventually believe that she will do it as a mere puppet of some global conspiracy, further driving a wedge in the collective remaining love of the American people despite party affiliation: a love for Swift.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.