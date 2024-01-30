(School) days on end: Conflicting views of Newton teachers strike

Your collection of antiunion talking points neglected to mention that Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller is sitting on a significant budget surplus, which she has refused to release in order to help broker an agreement. She has been absent from the bargaining table and seems to believe that she can wait out this crisis.

It’s disappointing to read yet another teacher-bashing editorial from the Globe (“Newton teachers should end illegal strike,” Jan. 30). It is commonly known that strikes by public sector workers are illegal in Massachusetts. Your readers might appreciate the historical context of knowing that the law prohibiting public sector strikes was passed in 1919 . Unjust laws are worth challenging, even if that sometimes means disobeying them, as we educators are doing by going on strike.

Urging teachers to go back to work fails to grasp that it takes two to tango

As is usually the case, this situation is more complicated than your depiction would have your readers believe: In short, “Adults should bargain! Kids need to be back in school!” Yes and yes. But it takes two to tango, and the School Committee has been slow to engage, hamstrung by a stubborn mayor. If Fuller were really interested in a genuine solution, we would have never gone on strike in the first place.

Max Roberts

Natick

The writer teaches history at Newton North High School.





Unions don’t enter into a strike casually. Mediation hadn’t yielded results.

I am a product of Newton Public Schools, and I know that the quality is so good because of the educators who work there. This is why I was dismayed by the tenor of your editorial “Newton teachers should end illegal strike,” which feigned impartiality while placing the blame for the dayslong strike squarely on teachers.

The editorial board’s proposed alternative solutions gloss over the reality. If contract negotiations have been in mediation since the summer with no resolution, what would change if teachers return to work while continuing to hammer out an agreement? When 98 percent of the unit votes to strike, that’s a clear signal that they have exhausted all options to reach a good deal.

A strike isn’t something unions enter into casually. They take such actions only when negotiations truly break down. Suggesting they end the strike and go back to the table shows a fundamental misunderstanding of how collective bargaining works.

Jack Kenslea

Brighton





MTA wants a legal right to strike — be very afraid

When somebody asks you to give them something they don’t have so that they’ll be less likely to use it, you should be skeptical. When Max Page and Deb McCarthy, president and vice president, respectively, of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, say that giving teachers unions the legal right to strike would prevent more strikes than it inspires, you should be downright incredulous (“Teachers unions have no rights if they have no leverage to exercise those rights,” Opinion, Jan. 29).

The op-ed argues that it’s all about the students and their needs — except it’s not. Even the single highlight they give in support of the teachers strike in Andover wasn’t an improved student outcome; rather, it was an instructional assistant getting more time off with parental leave.

This fight is solely about power. Union leaders know that the ability to strike with impunity would essentially allow them to write whatever they want into their contracts, regardless of the impact on the community. All, of course, for the children.

Art Cabral

West Bridgewater





Walk a day in a middle school teacher’s shoes

Re “Students don’t need more disruption” (Opinion, Jan,. 29): Ask Jim Stergios of the Pioneer Institute to take a few days away from his “think tank,” go teach a class of middle schoolers, and explain to them why the mayor of the city they live in has been staying away from the bargaining table.

Lyndal Blodgett

Concord





Newton residents seeded this tangle when they nixed tax override

Rather than blame Newton’s teachers or their union for being on strike, one should look at the residents of Newton, or at least those who failed to support the city’s property tax override last year, which was meant in part to help fund Newton’s schools. As Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said at the time, in defense of the override, “Now is the time to invest in our children. It’s been a difficult period for them. Their needs have increased. Our supports have expanded.” Part of investing in Newton’s children is paying a reasonable wage to Newton’s teachers.

Mark Richard

Newton Highlands





Today’s lesson

Who will teach our students how to spell “compromise”?

Alice Jacobs

Waban

The writer is volunteer director of the Waban Library Center.