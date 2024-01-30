How to get Newton teachers back to work

Is there any path to an expeditious resolution of the interests of the teachers, the School Committee, and the students? Yes. The School Committee and the union should voluntarily go into binding interest arbitration. Moving the dispute from the street to a tribunal with the power to resolve it would allow the schools to reopen immediately. At the same time, the School Committee and teachers union could present their positions on all unresolved issues to an arbitrator or panel of arbitrators who would hear out both sides and make a reasonable decision on how to best serve their interests as well as those of the public.

As the Newton teachers strike enters its eighth day, patience is wearing thin for teachers, the school committee, and parents and students. The best way to reopen the schools, of course, would be for the Newton School Committee and the teachers union to finally resolve their labor dispute and mutually agree on a new collective bargaining agreement. That seems unlikely in the near term. Both sides are digging in for a long struggle. The parties have become increasingly antagonistic toward each other; students’ education has been significantly disrupted; and much of the Newton community is divided over the issues.

This kind of arbitration is different from the statute-based system covering public safety employees in Massachusetts, which mandates arbitration in appropriate circumstances. The difference is this would be voluntary arbitration.

Of course, the union and the school committee may be reluctant to allow a third party to settle the terms of the contract. And there are many details that would need to be worked out, including the structure of arbitration. Questions include: How would an arbitrator or arbitrators be chosen? What would be the criteria used to resolve the issues submitted for arbitration? How can the finality of an interest arbitration be assured? Agreeing to arbitrate would allow school to resume while the terms of a new collective bargaining contract are being determined in an orderly process.

Although the parties have been meeting with a state mediator for some time, binding interest arbitration guarantees closure; mediation does not.

As daunting as it may be to embark upon an alternative to traditional negotiations, it is better than a stalled, protracted negotiation and work stoppage that keeps Newton’s schoolchildren out of their classrooms. Both parties claim to be motivated by the welfare of the children. That requires that they make a deal soon or empower someone to do it for them.

Donald Siegel is a retired labor lawyer who represented unions and workers for 50 years. Jerry Weinstein is a retired labor lawyer who represented employers for over 50 years. They are partners, together with others, in Labor Dispute Resolution Services, which provides mediation in labor disputes.