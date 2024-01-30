Taking personal safety concerns seriously

I mean, are riders safe from crime? And just as importantly, though much harder to quantify, does the system feel safe to them?

Is it safe? I don’t mean safe from crumbling ceilings or fire-prone trains , though there are certainly real safety concerns there.

It’s one of the trickiest problems even to talk about when it comes to the T, and public transit in general.

Last year, a poll found about two-thirds of T riders reported feeling unsafe for “other” reasons — meaning, not caused by the “buses, trains, stations and other infrastructure” themselves.

Feeling unsafe and actually being unsafe are two different things, and I’m not going to attempt to untangle all the biases that might influence how riders perceive the T’s safety in the space of a newsletter. From a public policy perspective, they’re both problems. If riders don’t feel safe — for whatever reasons, justified or not — they’re less likely to ride the train or bus.

Or, for that matter, fly in a plane. A fascinating article published last week on CNN.com explored the growing number of disruptions on airplanes caused by passenger misbehavior, while noting that people “behaving badly in public spaces is a conversation that’s taken place beyond the aviation industry.”

The article attributes much of the problem to a breakdown in social norms during and after the pandemic, which one Japanese flight attendant quoted in the story characterized as a “turning point.”

Air travel involves a whole different set of safety concerns and potential solutions — including no-fly lists, which strike me as completely unenforceable for transit agencies. (Not that practical considerations have stopped a number of states from creating policies allowing agencies to ban specific riders — good luck with that.)

The whole subject of crime and disorder on the subway is fraught, and can easily turn into racial dog-whistling. But polls showing people feel unsafe ought to be taken seriously, and it should be possible to respond without resorting to broken-windows style policing.

Safety is a concern that the state can’t shy away from if it wants to rebuild ridership — and to make the daily commute more tolerable for the riders who never left.

