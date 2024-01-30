Social Studies: Entrepreneurial ex-cons; when cops feel threatened; longer lives, more support for abortion

A study being published in a top sociology journal finds that being incarcerated made people likelier to become entrepreneurs after their release. This is at least partly explained by the fact that it’s harder for a former prisoner to get hired as a regular employee; in jurisdictions where background checks are limited, formerly incarcerated people are hired more often and become entrepreneurs less often. Overall, however, entrepreneurship is a win for ex-cons: When background factors are controlled for, it’s seen to lead to higher earnings and lower recidivism.

Advertisement

Thick blue lines

Sociologists analyzed personnel data from the Chicago Police Department and found that allegations of excessive force and other misconduct increased for officers who were close associates of officers who had recently been injured by a civilian. This was particularly the case for injuries caused by Black civilians. The sociologists suggest their findings, which were seen to some extent in officers of any race, are evidence of an us-versus-them group-threat response.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

Zhao, L. & Papachristos, A., “Threats to Blue Networks: The Effect of Partner Injuries on Police Misconduct,” American Sociological Review (forthcoming).

Long lives and abortion

Psychologists at Florida State University hypothesize that the acceptability of abortion is partly related to life expectancy, in that societies with typically shorter life spans prioritize reproduction, while societies with longer life spans prioritize personal development and delayed reproduction. The psychologists observe that abortion laws in the US are more restrictive in states with lower life expectancy, and opposition to abortion is greater in counties with lower life expectancy, even taking into account political orientation, religiosity, education level, and economic conditions. A similar pattern was seen abroad with national laws and nationwide attitudes.

Advertisement

Brandt, E. & Maner, J., “Attitudes and Laws About Abortion Are Linked to Extrinsic Mortality Risk: A Life-History Perspective on Variability in Reproductive Rights,” Psychological Science (forthcoming).

Good competition

Do markets value profits at the expense of ethics? Nobel Prize-winning economist Jean Tirole observes that’s becoming the prevailing view in public opinion and “among social scientists, politicians and religious leaders.” But in a new study in a top economics journal, Tirole and a coauthor dispute the idea that markets necessarily “promote unethical behavior.” The key, they argue, is whether prices in a given market are rigid, because of regulation or some other constraint. If so, market competition can indeed lead to a race to the bottom if buyers are unethical. But if companies have pricing flexibility, the economists say, intense competition doesn’t necessarily inhibit ethical behavior.

Dewatripont, M. & Tirole, J., “The Morality of Markets,” Journal of Political Economy (forthcoming).



