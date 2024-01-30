Trump’s mysterious force of accomplishment

What is this strange and wondrous thing, you ask?

It is invisible, at least to the human eye. It can’t be heard — though much is certainly heard about it. It’s impossible to measure, at least by conventional metrics. Yet millions take on faith the omnipotent aura it casts.

Bigfoot, a.k.a. Sasquatch?

Gremlins?

String theory?

Astrology?

Fine guesses, all, but no, none of those. I’m talking here about the nebulous force known as — now what’s that term? — Trumpian horse manure.

Egad, a slip of the tongue there. Excuse me, I meant Trump’s force majeure. But let’s give it a nattier nickname: The Trump Force.

Oh, the sway it supposedly holds, and not just within the confines of Trump Tower or at Mar-a-Lago or on Fox News primetime but around the world! Why, it apparently possesses the awesome ability to transcend time!

Consider: Given the record highs equities are hitting lately, the stock market might ostensibly seem to be something President Biden is entitled to brag about.

Not so fast. “This is the Trump stock market because my polls against Biden are so good that investors are projecting that I will win, and that will drive the market up,” the former president posted on his social media platform on Monday.

Nor, when it comes to turning straw into gold, is that all of the magic that Trumple-built-spin can accomplish. Or, for that matter, prevent.

“President Putin, he would never have gone in [to Ukraine] if I was president,” Trump said in a September 2022 interview with New Delhi Television. “Never. Not even a chance.”

Why not, he was asked. “You know what? You’ll have to figure that out,” Trump replied.

Which, admittedly, can be a challenge, at least for denizens of the rational world. After all, Putin continued his thuggish activities in the Donbas during Trump’s four years in office. Trump and his hirelings, meanwhile, used a military aid package for Ukraine as leverage to push that besieged nation to help generate headlines to hurt Biden. Further, as Russia amassed troops and spewed propaganda in preparation for a full-on invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Trump praised Putin’s moves as not just “savvy” but “genius.”

The Trump Force would apparently also have kept China from menacing Taiwan, for in the same NDTV interview, Trump pointed to China’s bullying of Taiwan as something else that wouldn’t have happened if he had been reelected. “Watch what’s going to happen with China. And Taiwan,” he declared. “Because already those ships are lining up, and that could be next. None of these things would have happened.”

That even though, when president, Trump told a GOP senator this about that situation: “Taiwan is like 2 feet from China. We are 8,000 miles away. If they invade, there isn’t a … thing we can do about it.”

Why, The Force would also have prevented the current havoc in the Middle East, including the lethal drone strike Sunday on American service members in Jordan.

“This attack would NEVER have happened if I was president, not even a chance — Just like the Iranian-backed Hamas attack on Israel would never have happened, and we would have Peace through the World. Instead we are on the brink of World War 3,” he posted on Sunday.

Given its omnipotence, one would think The Force might correct grammar, capitalization, and usage, but apparently it can’t be bothered with such trifles.

Nor, for that matter, was it able to conjure evidence from the vasty deep to backstop its creator’s claims that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him.

And it failed, during its presidential incarnation, to manifest into being his oft-promised plan to make health care much better and much cheaper. Or even to get infrastructure legislation done.

It also proved unable to forestall the worsening effects of climate change, even though The Force sometimes seems to believe global warming is merely a hoax or a scam.

Given the enigmatic mechanism through which The Force works its metaphysical magic, it’s easy to see why some doubt its existence. Yet about this there can be no doubt: Rather like the exotic power that Lamont Cranston, secret identity of The Shadow, learned in “the Orient,” The Force has acquired the power to cloud certain minds.

MAGA minds, to be precise.

To update the old radio show’s eerie introduction, “Who knew such piffle lurked in the minds of MAGA? The Donald knew.” Heh-heh-heh-ha-heh-ha.

So what advice would The Shadow bestow about The Force?

The Force is a farce. Don’t let the joke be on you.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeScotLehigh.