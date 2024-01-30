Haley won’t be the GOP nominee. But she can continue to be a thorn in Trump’s side.

But while Haley probably won’t live in the White House next year, she’s currently living rent free in Trump’s head.

In last week’s New Hampshire primary, she came in second to Donald Trump after landing a distant third in the Iowa caucus. Heading toward the South Carolina Republican primary on Feb. 24, Haley is trailing Trump in her home state, where she served two terms as governor.

On what should have been a triumphant night in New Hampshire, Trump’s victory speech curdled into a profane screed against Haley because she refuses to drop out of the race. She joins Rosie O’Donnell, Hillary Clinton, Liz Cheney, Nancy Pelosi, and E. Jean Carroll as another woman who has gotten under Trump’s notoriously thin skin by challenging his sense of authority.

In fact Haley seems to be echoing Clinton, who, while running against Trump, said that he was too volatile to be president. In a 2016 interview, Clinton said he had “no self-discipline, no self-control, no sense of history, no understanding of the limits of the kind of power that any president should impose upon himself.”

Haley has called Trump “insecure” and has questioned whether he is “mentally fit” to be president. When a New York civil jury last week ordered Trump to pay Carroll $83 million for defamation — after comments he made when he was found liable of sexually abusing her in the 1990s — Haley said, “I absolutely trust the jury and I think that they made their decision based on the evidence.”

Last week on his social media site Trump issued a warning that anyone who makes a donation to Haley’s campaign “will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp.” The former president is so accustomed to near-total Republican acquiescence that glowering at someone — especially a woman — who is glowering right back at him has Trump unraveling even more than usual.

Such bombast could be fueling Haley’s determination to keep running, even though it’s uphill and Trump and his followers are rolling boulders toward her. Recently, Haley and her family have even been targeted in two swatting incidents, an increasingly common criminal act in which someone makes a false report about a crime in progress to entice a police response at a certain location.

Given Trump’s gangster-like tendencies, perhaps the best way to look at what Haley is doing is through the prism of “The Sopranos” and Feech La Manna, a formerly incarcerated gangster eager to reclaim his position within the mob family. When Tony mocked his wife Carmela’s friends, she snapped back that her husband only had “a bunch of flunkies” who “have to kiss your ass” and “laugh at your stupid jokes” because he’s the boss and they’re afraid of him.

But not Feech. Tony noticed that Feech stood stony-faced as others laughed excessively at one of Tony’s stupid jokes. That Feech did not fear Tony made him a threat to be swiftly neutralized. Soon, Feech was out of the picture.

Tony had underlings to do his dirty work; Trump has the Republican National Committee. After Trump’s New Hampshire win, David Bossie, an RNC committee member, proposed a draft resolution declaring the twice-impeached former president as “our presumptive 2024 nominee.” Trump eventually posted a message scuttling Bossie’s plan, saying he wanted to win “the ‘Old Fashioned’ way, and finish the process off AT THE BALLOT BOX.”

That there was even a symbolic push for an end run around the democratic process proves that, for all his bluster, Trump is nervous about Haley’s continued presence in the primaries. And it also means that the more time Trump and Haley spend battling each other, the less time they’ll spend piling on President Biden.

Haley has never liked Trump. But shape-shifter that she is, she was happy to raise her national profile by joining his administration as ambassador to the United Nations. Hoping to woo his voters, she initially avoided criticizing Trump, who is spending his chaotic election season bouncing between campaign stops and courtrooms, where he’s facing 91 felony counts in four jurisdictions.

Now Haley is dodging Trump’s racist and misogynistic taunts and going right at him. There’s no indication yet that her latest political calculation is cutting into Trump’s support. But so long as the Koch political network’s bottomless pockets allow her to stay in the race, Haley will continue to be, if not a spoiler, then a persistent thorn in Trump’s side.





Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her @reneeygraham.