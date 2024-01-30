Andy Reid is making up some ground in the greatest-coach debate

It’s a strange thought, given how long the conversation has naturally assumed that Belichick would eclipse Don Shula. With an understanding of how much that record would mean to him — a devoted student of NFL history who has spent his life around the game — the chance to push his antagonist Shula one spot down in victories, having long ago buried him in championships, only sweetens the pot.

Jobs opened, jobs got filled, and Bill Belichick remains unemployed . The NFL record for coaching wins so agonizingly within his reach looks like it will be delayed, at least for next season, or (gasp) denied, should no team decide to take a chance on the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach.

But something has changed on the way to the top. As Belichick’s victory pace slowed to a crawl the past four years, as he failed to win any playoff games since Tom Brady left for Tampa, another name has entered the chat.

Might Andy Reid end up being the coach to overtake Shula?

As Reid attempts to win a second straight Super Bowl and a third in five years if the Chiefs beat the 49ers a week from Sunday, as he and quarterback Patrick Mahomes ride their sixth straight AFC Championship appearance into their fourth Super Bowl together, Reid has been racking up the wins. At 283 and counting, with a quarterback in the prime of his career (and gunning for his own GOAT status), Reid sneaked his way into a conversation that has been rooted for years in New England.

Let’s do the math. At the conclusion of the 2019 season, Belichick stood at 304 wins, which put him 43 behind Shula’s mark of 347. He was on pace to break the record. Since taking over the Patriots in 2000 until that 2019 season, he’d had only two seasons with fewer than 10 wins, and those came early on, in his first and his third years. He was rolling.

Had Belichick been able to maintain that rate, he would have been at or near Shula’s mark by now. But we all know how that went: seven wins in 2020, with Cam Newton under center, 10 a season later under rookie Mac Jones, and then, collapse. A dozen wins combined over the last two seasons and Belichick was shown the door.

Even as he and the Patriots “parted ways,” however, it was none other than the man who fired the coach who put a voice to the assumption we all shared: Belichick would be coaching somewhere else. Remember how Robert Kraft softened his dismissal of Belichick, lamenting, “It will be difficult to see him in a cutoff hoodie on the sideline, but I will always wish him continued success, except when he’s playing our beloved Patriots.”

In other words, the possibility that Belichick would not be on the sidelines next season was barely a consideration. But as each of the NFL’s head coaching openings came and went, it looks more and more like he won’t be on the sidelines next season. At 71, his time is running short.

Meanwhile, the 65-year-old Reid keeps on chugging. Just think, if he were to coach as long as Belichick has so far, that gives him another six seasons. With the 28-year-old Mahomes by his side, even a conservative estimate has the Chiefs winning 10-12 games a season. And that doesn’t include playoffs. Six seasons, 10 wins each, and just five more in the playoffs, and Reid would be at 348.

Or one more than Shula.

Listen, the win record does not immediately answer the greatest-coach-of-all-time question, and history almost certainly will crown Belichick and his trophy case (six rings as head coach of the Patriots, two as defensive coordinator of the Giants, with three additional Super Bowl losses with New England) as the all-time best.

That’s actually how Reid described his colleague and friend after a Week 15 win at Gillette Stadium, a game that represented the first time two NFL head coaches with at least 250 career wins faced each other.

“He’s done an unbelievable job, the best in the business ever,” Reid said following the Chiefs’ 27-17 win, a victory that snapped a two-game losing streak, pushed KC to nine wins, and got the ball rolling on a playoff run that hasn’t stopped yet. “I don’t question it.”

But suddenly others do, partly because of the way Reid has moved quietly, but most certainly, into the conversation.

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are riding their sixth straight AFC Championship appearance into their fourth Super Bowl together. Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Reid’s body of work is impressive (and, somewhat tangentially to the GOAT debate, includes a far more impressive coaching tree than Belichick’s rather disappointing one), going back to his stint in Philadelphia. Reid led the Eagles to the playoffs nine times in 14 years, reaching five NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl. Of course, he lost that head-to-head battle to Belichick.

But to Reid’s credit, he has won playoff games with four quarterbacks (Donovan McNabb, Jeff Garcia, Alex Smith, and Mahomes) compared with Belichick, who never won one with the Patriots without Brady, and has only one other postseason victory, with Vinny Testaverde and the 1994 Browns.

Yet where Reid deserves credit for elevating different players at the game’s most important position, Belichick deserves credit for maintaining such a successful relationship with the game’s biggest star for as long as he did.

Of course, Belichick also earns all-time credit for building a dynasty in New England, not once but twice. Reid never got over the hump in Philly, not winning a championship until he found his own GOAT with Mahomes. But Reid, unlike Belichick in Cleveland (one 11-win season and four sub-.500 ones), was far more consistent in Philly. In 14 seasons, he was over .500 in all but his first, his last, and the Super Bowl-hangover disaster of 2005.

Maybe that’s why Reid was so complimentary leading up to this year’s Week 15 game.

“Bill Belichick is arguably the greatest coach to have coached [in] the National Football League,” he said. “He proves it every year.”

If Belichick is on the sideline next year, though, Reid might just inch closer.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.