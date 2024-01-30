Jayson Tatum has the No. 2 best-selling player jersey in the NBA

Jayson Tatum has secured the No. 2 spot on the NBA’s most popular jersey list, based on NBAstore.com sales through the beginning of the 2023-24 regular season.

The list, released by the NBA on Tuesday, places Tatum just below Golden State’s Stephen Curry, his highest ranking yet. JT even knocked Lebron James to No. 3, a testament to his stellar performance this season.

Tatum, who’s rapidly ascending into one of the league’s perennial MVP candidates, is about to make his fifth-consecutive All-Star appearance. He’s the only player in NBA history to increase his scoring, rebounds, and assists throughout his first six seasons.