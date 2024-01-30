Jayson Tatum has the No. 2 best-selling player jersey in the NBA

Jayson Tatum has secured the No. 2 spot on the NBA’s most popular jersey list, based on NBAstore.com sales through the beginning of the 2023-24 regular season.
The list, released by the NBA on Tuesday, places Tatum just below Golden State’s Stephen Curry, his highest ranking yet. JT even knocked Lebron James to No. 3, a testament to his stellar performance this season.
Tatum, who’s rapidly ascending into one of the league’s perennial MVP candidates, is about to make his fifth-consecutive All-Star appearance. He’s the only player in NBA history to increase his scoring, rebounds, and assists throughout his first six seasons.
This season he’s averaging a cool 27 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.
Tatum’s success has contributed to Boston’s dominance this season. Their league-best 36-11 record has catapulted their popularity amongst fans, earning the team the No. 2 spot on the top-selling NBA merchandise list.
The NBA's top-selling team merchandise list... based on https://t.co/I0ypSvyq5i sales from the first half of the 2023-24 season! pic.twitter.com/8nWPeE37SB— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2024
Other notable mentions on this year’s most popular jersey list include the Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama at No. 4. The 7-foot-4 power forward is the highest ranking rookie on the list since Celtics big Kristaps Porziņģis. Porziņģis ranked No. 15 on the 2015-16 list during his rookie season with the New York Knicks.
Bucks fans appear to have embraced Damian Lilliard enthusiastically, placing his Milwaukee jersey sales at No. 10 alongside teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo (No. 5). Making their debuts are 76ers breakout star Tyrese Maxey (No. 9) and the King’s De’Aaron Fox (No. 15).
The Celtics host the Pacers Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.