Here are six pleasant surprises for the Bruins in the season’s first half

As expected, David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, Linus Ullmark, and Jeremy Swayman have done their parts to make the team a contender for yet another winter.

No, Jim Montgomery’s squad is not on pace to better last year’s record-setting 65-12-5 season. But the Bruins (31-9-9) enter the All-Star break tied with Vancouver at 71 points atop the NHL standings.

So much for a step back for the Bruins in 2023-24.

But the season also has been marked by several supporting-cast skaters pulling on the rope, along with established veterans thriving with added minutes.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at some of the top surprises so far:

1. Charlie Coyle

There was no questioning Coyle’s ability as a puck-possessing, shutdown center on the third line.

But a top-line center? Considering his career-best totals in a Bruins sweater had been 16 goals and 45 points, there was plenty of skepticism over the Weymouth native’s ability to thrive atop the depth chart.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Just about all of that has quieted.

Coyle already has 18 goals and 42 points in 49 games, and his 2.83 five-on-five points per 60 minutes tie him for fifth in the NHL with Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov and Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson.

A 1-2 punch down the middle of Coyle and Pavel Zacha may not offer as much panache and two-way dominance as Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, but it’s tough to argue with the results. Last year, Bergeron and Krejci combined for 114 points in their final season; Coyle and Zacha are on pace for 120 this season.

2. Trent Frederic

Last season was a breakout year for Frederic, whose five-on-five scoring punch (17 goals), underrated defensive game, and physicality are always welcomed in a bottom-six role.

Advertisement

This year, he’s proving that those strides were far from an aberration.

The 25-year-old forward has accumulated 29 points through 49 games, just 2 shy of his career high. He already has a personal best with 15 assists and has been as advertised when it comes to landing hits on opponents.

Once viewed as a fourth-line pest, Frederic has evolved into a proven play-driver in the Bruins’ middle-six unit.

His greatest asset might be his knack for elevating players around him. Despite having just 45.5 percent of faceoffs set in the offensive zone, the Bruins are outscoring teams, 35-21, in Frederic’s 616 minutes of five-on-five time this year.

3. James van Riemsdyk

One of the bargain-bin signings by Don Sweeney last summer that has paid off, van Riemsdyk is on pace for 13 goals and 52 points — which would be the 34-year-old veteran’s highest output since 2017-18.

Signed to a one-year, $1 million deal in July, van Riemsdyk has the third-best cost per point ($31,250) among all standard NHL contracts this season.

Though he had only two power-play goals (and 29 total points) with the Flyers last season, the Bruins bet on him having a bounce-back campaign as a net-front specialist.

But van Riemsdyk has been more than just a big body in the crease on the power play. He has 12 primary assists at five-on-five play, and his 1.44 primary assists per 60 minutes are tied for first in the NHL with the Islanders’ Mathew Barzal. Don’t think anyone saw that coming.

Advertisement

4. Danton Heinen

Much like van Riemsdyk, Heinen has been a steal when factoring in his one-year contract equating to just a $775,000 cap hit.

Heinen has 9 goals and 18 points in 41 games — just 2 points behind Toronto’s Tyler Bertuzzi — and his cost per point ($43,055) ranks 12th.

A castoff in free agency, Heinen had to fight for a roster spot in Boston while playing on a professional tryout contract. Even after earning his keep, he was stuck in limbo in October — eventually signing a contract nine games into the season.

But that waiting game has paid off for Heinen, who scored his first hat trick Jan. 20 and has become a versatile tool throughout Montgomery’s forward grouping.

5. Parker Wotherspoon

Wotherspoon’s game is far from flashy. The 26-year-old defenseman makes simple plays with the puck, clogs up Grade A ice by way of a spirited shove or blocked shot, and is more than willing to instigate after the whistle.

In other words, he’s exactly what the Bruins needed further down on their D corps.

An under-the-radar signing in free agency, Wotherspoon has gone from an everyday option in Providence to a viable third-pairing option in Boston.

A left-shot defenseman who can play on his weak side, Wotherspoon has drawn praise from Montgomery for his physicality and knack for not getting stretched too thin during taxing shifts.

Advertisement

6. Matt Poitras

Yes, Poitras has been hampered by several hurdles during his first year in the NHL.

He has trudged through a few scoring slumps, taken his lumps against the physicality at hockey’s highest level, and has seen his ice time cut at key junctures of games.

No surprises for a 19-year-old trying to find his footing. But what has been surprising is Poitras’s ability to get off the mat time and time again.

The Bruins will welcome any production from the 2022 second-round pick (5 goals, 10 assists so far), but his poise with the puck and burgeoning two-way game have impressed after he exceeded expectations in the preseason.

He might be more of a complementary piece this season, but Poitras looks like a featured middle-six option moving forward.

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.