With All-Star reserves chosen by coaches’ vote, Joe Mazzulla shares his criteria for the honor

“I think it’s important to hold people to a standard that we hold our guys to, for me personally,” Mazzulla said. “So winning is important. Looking at defensive metrics just as much as the offensive metrics, I think that’s really important, because I think that our guys that are up for All-Star don’t get the praise they should for their defensive metrics.

Tatum’s position was determined by a combination of fan, media, and player votes, but the reserves are selected by head coaches. Joe Mazzulla, who coached the All-Star Game last season, shared some of his voting criteria Tuesday night.

The reserves for the NBA All-Star Game will be announced Thursday night and the Celtics are hoping to have multiple players join forward Jayson Tatum , who was named a starter last week.

“Guys have been top-five in defense for like 10 years or however long they’ve been in the NBA. And it’s not talked about in success as much. So I definitely look at both offensive and defensive metrics, and I think winning is important, and I think some of those stats that we have that just aren’t box score stats, like affecting their teammates, all that stuff.”

Seven reserves will be chosen from each conference — three guards, two frontcourt players, and two wild-card choices. Center Kristaps Porzingis, forward Jaylen Brown, and guard Derrick White are all believed to be in contention for the honor.

Ins and outs

Porzingis returned to face the Pacers after missing two games due to the sprained left ankle he suffered in Boston’s win over the Heat on Thursday, but backup center Luke Kornet missed his second game in a row because of hamstring tightness. Al Horford sat out with a neck sprain, but he has not played in games on back-to-back nights the last two seasons, so his absence is believed to be precautionary.

Indiana was without guards Bennedict Mathurin (toe) and T.J. McConnell (illness).

Brissett breaking through

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has said he will look to add wing depth prior to the Feb. 8 trade deadline, but also that the reinforcements could already be on the bench.

Oshae Brissett has been carving out more of a role recently. He played a total of 17 games from October to December, but Tuesday was his 13th in January. He was averaging 5.6 points and 3.8 rebounds entering the night, his high for any month this season.

“He’s continuing to earn trust,” Mazzulla said. “I think he’s played really well . . . He’s picking up matchups in our defensive system much better, and I trust him completely. So every guy we put in the game, we have a level of trust in, and he’s in that boat too.”

