Celtics look hot, then not, but find a way to win finale — for now — with the pesky Pacers

Jayson Tatum had 30 points on 12 of 19 shooting to lead the Celtics. All five starters finished in double figures and Boston shot 54 percent from the floor and 47.2 percent from the 3-point line, helping it overcome a 31-6 disadvantage in second-chance points.

The Pacers trailed by 20 points before capitalizing on Boston’s lack of urgency, pushing ahead with just over four minutes left in the third quarter. But the Celtics gathered themselves with time to spare, maintaining a relentless offensive attack against a feeble defense to secure a 129-124 win.

One night after shoving aside a 17-point deficit to wrestle a win away from the Pelicans, the Celtics on Tuesday were the team with the big lead to keep safe. It wasn’t always pretty.

The Celtics also had some good fortune. All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who had played in just one game since suffering a hamstring injury Jan. 8 against the Celtics, was on a minutes restriction and his night came to an end with six minutes left in the third quarter, in the midst of his team’s big comeback. He had 13 points and 10 assists in just 22 minutes.

Former Celtics wing Aaron Nesmith led the Pacers with 26 points, but he surely wishes he could have found three more.

The Celtics had a seemingly comfortable 127-118 lead with less than two minutes left before the Pacers made a final charge, using a quick 6-0 burst to pull within three. But with 31.1 seconds left, Nesmith’s 3-pointer from the right corner was blocked out of bounds by Derrick White (24 points). Kristaps Porzingis then smothered Pascal Siakam’s attempt on the ensuing inbounds to force a shot-clock violation, and Boston held on.

The Pacers entered the night with the NBA’s 26th-ranked defense, the worst of any likely playoff team. In the first half, it showed.

The Celtics mostly got whatever shot they wanted, whenever they wanted it. Tatum and Brown bulldozed defenders on their way to layups, White converted a few signature floaters, and Jrue Holiday and Sam Hauser combined to go 4 for 4 from beyond the arc. There were no weak links.

Mazzulla shifted his early rotations a bit, with both Brown and Tatum sitting for the final 3 minutes, 41 seconds of the opening quarter. But White carried the momentum from his stirring fourth quarter in Monday’s win over the Pelicans into the first half Tuesday, going 6 for 9 and scoring 15 points.

The Celtics outscored the Pacers by five during that stint without their two superstars, and took a 36-26 lead to the second quarter. Boston then drained its first seven 3-pointers of the second to tilt things toward another breezy blowout.

But the final seconds of the period gave the Pacers some hope. After Tatum missed a free throw with 4.4 seconds left, Indiana pushed the ball upcourt, and Haliburton banked in a 39-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer. Sometimes stars are reluctant to fire away at the end of a quarter and damage their shooting percentages, but Haliburton threw up an even deeper heave to end the first and was ultimately rewarded.

Nevertheless, the Celtics took an 81-66 lead to the break after shooting a blistering 63.8 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from the 3-point line.

But the lead seemed to give the Celtics a false sense of comfort. They failed to challenge Indiana’s shooters along the arc at the start of the third quarter, and Indiana either converted the open attempts, or surged into the paint and gobbled up the misses for putbacks.

The Pacers started with a 28-12 burst and took a 94-93 lead, their first since the game’s opening minutes, on a Turner free throw with 4:11 left in the quarter. Indiana held a massive 27-4 edge in second-chance points and trailed just 106-103 at the start of the fourth.

But with Tatum on the bench, the Celtics regrouped before it was too late, with a Neemias Queta dunk sparking a 9-3 burst that stretched the lead back to 115-106 with 9:14 left.

