Chiefs-Ravens sets a ratings record for an AFC Championship game
Chiefs-Ravens sets a ratings record for an AFC Championship game

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated January 30, 2024, 1 hour ago
Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs past the Ravens and into the Super Bowl.Terrance Williams/Associated Press

The Chiefs’ 17-10 victory over the Ravens Sunday was the most-watched AFC Championship game to date, averaging 55.47 million viewers on CBS.

The previous highest-rated AFC title game occurred in January 2011, when the Steelers’ 24-19 win over the Jets averaged 54.85 million viewers, also on CBS.

The Chiefs’ win was in the early window Sunday, while the Steelers’ win 13 years ago was in the later window. It is the most-watched non-Super Bowl program on CBS since the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway.

The audience for Chiefs-Ravens was up 17 percent over last year’s early conference championship game, the Eagles’ 31-7 win over the 49ers on Fox.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeChadFinn.

