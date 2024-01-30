EMass girls’ hockey: Scoring in a flurry for St. Mary’s, Bella Freitas headlines Players of the Week

Bella Freitas, St. Mary’s — St. Mary’s is riding a five-game win streak, and the freshman is part of the reason. Freitas tallied six goals in three victories: one against Malden Catholic (3-0) Jan. 24, two against Bishop Stang (6-1) Jan. 26, and three against Central Catholic (7-1) Jan. 29.

Kiki Lynch, King Philip — A 37-save outing from the sophomore powered King Philip to a 4-1 Hockomock victory against the Mansfield/Oliver Ames/Foxborough co-op Saturday afternoon.

Calli Pineau, NSA — The senior captain powered the Norwell/Scituate/Abington co-op to a commanding 4-2 Patriot League win Saturday, tallying two goals and two assists.