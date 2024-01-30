fb-pixelEMass girls’ hockey: Three weeks running, no denying Duxbury the No. 1 spot in Globe Top 20 - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
HS GIRLS' HOCKEY: TOP 20

EMass girls’ hockey: Three weeks running, no denying Duxbury the No. 1 spot in Globe Top 20

By Kat Cornetta Globe Correspondent,Updated January 30, 2024, 1 hour ago
Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

For the third consecutive week, Duxbury is No. 1 in the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ hockey poll. The Dragons are riding a 10-game winning streak, which includes statement shutouts over No. 11 Pembroke and No. 12 Hingham.

Second is St. Mary’s, which has won its last five and outscored its last two opponents, 13-2. Notre Dame-Hingham is third, coming off a tough 2-2 tie against Bishop Feehan last Wednesday.

The best team on the Cape, Falmouth, continues to roll and remains in fourth for a second week. Burlington’s stampede through its schedule was tripped up by a tie with Belmont but remains fifth. Peabody and Methuen/Tewksbury each made two-spot jumps in this week’s poll and are in the top 10. Belmont enters the poll this week at 17 and remains unbeaten through 10 games with tough Middlesex League games on the horizon.

With its recent high-scoring games, Gloucester has re-entered the poll at No. 18.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ hockey poll:

The Globe poll as of Jan. 30, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Duxbury13-1-01
2.St. Mary’s13-1-13
3.Notre Dame (Hingham)8-2-22
4.Falmouth12-1-14
5.Burlington10-1-15
6.Lincoln-Sudbury12-2-16
7.Malden Catholic8-3-27
8.Peabody11-1-010
9.Nauset11-1-19
10.Methuen10-3-012
11.Pembroke12-3-08
12.Hingham9-5-111
13.Canton11-3-113
14.Milton10-3-015
15.Winthrop7-2-216
16.Bishop Feehan7-6-114
17.Belmont7-0-3
18.Gloucester11-3-1
19.Dedham9-2-119
20.Shrewsbury6-3-318

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.

