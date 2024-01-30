EMass girls’ hockey: Three weeks running, no denying Duxbury the No. 1 spot in Globe Top 20

For the third consecutive week, Duxbury is No. 1 in the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ hockey poll. The Dragons are riding a 10-game winning streak, which includes statement shutouts over No. 11 Pembroke and No. 12 Hingham.

Second is St. Mary’s, which has won its last five and outscored its last two opponents, 13-2. Notre Dame-Hingham is third, coming off a tough 2-2 tie against Bishop Feehan last Wednesday.

The best team on the Cape, Falmouth, continues to roll and remains in fourth for a second week. Burlington’s stampede through its schedule was tripped up by a tie with Belmont but remains fifth. Peabody and Methuen/Tewksbury each made two-spot jumps in this week’s poll and are in the top 10. Belmont enters the poll this week at 17 and remains unbeaten through 10 games with tough Middlesex League games on the horizon.