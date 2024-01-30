Derrick White rediscovers his shooting touch just in time

Yet, through the first three quarters Monday at TD Garden, White was anything but confident and comfortable. He scored 4 points in 23 minutes and made one shot. And his teammates weren’t faring much better. The Celtics trailed the New Orleans Pelicans most of the night, not exactly following up their trouncing by the Los Angeles Clippers with a bounce back.

The Celtics are not the same offensive team when White struggles. He gets so many open shots from the defensive emphasis on Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum that they need him to score. They need White to be engaged and aggressive.

In the midst of this furious run, looking to avoid a third consecutive home loss after 20 consecutive wins, the Celtics were trying to get Derrick White untracked, desperately encouraging him to shoot and escape his recent doldrums.

There was time for one final run, however. With the Celtics trailing by 5 with just over 7 minutes to play, Brown picked up a rebound off a Zion Williamson miss, dribbled up the floor and found a cutting White, who dribbled, created space and hit a short bank shot.

That bucket changed the game because it changed White. After another defensive stop, Brown posted up and CJ McCollum cheated off White, giving him plenty of space to release an open three. He took Brown’s pass and swished it.

White scored 13 points in a 4 minute, 3 second stretch as the Celtics rallied for a 118-112 win.

After that first three, White then raised both arms in relief as he trotted down the floor before the Pelicans called timeout. He had been 8 for his past 35 from the 3-point line before that tying shot. White has been critical to the Celtics’ success this season, playing at an All-Star caliber level before a difficult January.

And White is perhaps different from many NBA players who play without a conscience, who are eternally confident, even if it’s to their detriment. White admitted he was out there thinking the past few games, wondering why he was so good before and so dreadful now.

“Everybody was telling me to stay confident,” he said. “They trusted me, so why not trust myself? Everybody gave me that confidence that I was due. I try to give people that confidence when they’re struggling, and they were able to pick me up today.”

There was a post-game conversation between Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla and White. Mazzulla implored White to maintain his confidence despite his struggles. Confidence was an early issue for White when he got to Boston two years ago. And Mazzulla, as well as his teammates, encourage him to play through his slumps.

“To me, I want to get to a point where we don’t lose the confidence,” Mazzulla said. “You shouldn’t lose confidence. That’s a result-oriented approach, ‘I don’t have confidence in myself.’ I said that to him after the game. I was like, ‘Why would you not (have confidence)? You deliver all the time. You’re one of our best players. I’m not taking you out of the game. I’m not yelling at you. There’s nothing to worry about.’

“I’m glad he got it back, but I hope he never wavers. He’s that good of a player.”

Mazzulla even went so far to say he believes White is one of those players whose confidence doesn’t waver because he doesn’t allow the other facets of his game to slip when he’s not scoring.

“He doesn’t stop playing,” Mazzulla said. “To me, you take a look at a guy like him, and you couldn’t tell from his defense that he missed six in a row.

“You can’t tell that — that to me means he has it. And he’s not going to pass (the open shot) up. So it’s important to know that he has that. He has it, for sure.”

The Celtics spent Monday trying to figure themselves out. They were blasted Saturday by the Clippers two days after one of their most impressive performances of the season in Miami. They yielded 36 first-quarter points to a Pelicans team that scored 83 on Friday against Oklahoma City. There was a lack of focus, especially on defense.

The situation appeared desperate when Williamson scored the first 5 points of the fourth quarter for an 11-point New Orleans lead. Jayson Tatum countered with 5 of his own, and Sam Hauser followed with a 3 before the unexpected White barrage.

By the time his flurry was over, when he splashed a three with 3 minutes, 5 seconds left to complete a 26-9 run, White looked like his normal self.

He put three fingers in the air and strutted down the floor. There were no sighs of relief or ‘it’s about time’ reactions. White was back to himself. The Celtics are grateful he returned just in time.

“(Mazzulla) told me, ‘Don’t feel sorry for yourself. You’re too good of a player to be doing that,’” White said. “I try to affect the game in other ways. Just help us win, that’s all I was saying is help us win.”

