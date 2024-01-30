Watch: Holy Cross swim team tries to distract Boston University free-throw attempt

But at Holy Cross’ Hart Center Arena in Worcester, a few Crusaders fresh out of the pool jumped into the action to try and help their companions on the hardwood.

Free throws for road teams are often an arduous undertaking, considering the cacophony of noise and frenzied moves that erupt from students and fans behind the basket.

The Holy Cross Crusaders pulled out all of the stops Monday to help the men’s basketball team come away with a win over local rival and Patriot League foe Boston University.

Near the end of the first half of Monday’s showdown between the Crusaders and Terriers, BU’s Ethan Okwuosa made his way to the charity stripe. During both of his attempts, members of the Holy Cross swim team emerged through a side door and attempted to distract Okwuosa.

After Okwuosa sank his first attempt, the swimmers — still wearing their caps and goggles after practicing at the nearby pool within the Hart Center at the Luth Athletic Complex — exited the concourse.

But as soon as Okwuosa lined up for another attempt, they reemerged to cheers from the crowd, waving their hands in hopes of getting the Terrier guard off his game.

“Ethan Okwuosa just made a shot with the Holy Cross swim team bursting out of the nearby pool for a little distraction duty and he was able to answer the call,” CBS Sports broadcaster Jason Knapp said on the call.

“Back to work guys!,” CBS’s Leah Secondo said after the Crusaders swimmers ran out of the gym once again.

Okwuosa ultimately converted on his second free-throw attempt, but the Crusaders’ efforts were not in vain. Holy Cross eventually beat the Terriers, 65-63.

