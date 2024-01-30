Red Sox reportedly lose free agent Justin Turner to Blue Jays on one-year deal

Turner spoke highly of his time in Boston , but a returned seemed uncertain throughout the winter despite his desire to return.

Turner spent just one season in Boston, declining his $13.4 million option for 2024 in early November to test the market again. He posted a .276/.345/.455 slash line in 2023, with his .800 OPS ranking fifth among Sox batters in 2023.

The Red Sox lost one of their more productive hitters to the free agent market Tuesday, with Justin Turner reportedly set to head north of the border to join the Blue Jays on a one-year deal.

“Once [Craig] Breslow and the rest of the front office figure out what they want to do or what direction they want to go, hopefully I’m a part of that and I’m back in a Red Sox jersey,” Turner said in November. “But there’s always that unknown when a new front office comes in.

“From what I’ve heard from all these guys, Pedro [Martinez] included, is how amazing this town is when you’re making a playoff run, and we got a small taste of it with the Bruins and with the Celtics last year. But I want to be a part of that.”

A two-time All-Star and 2020 World Series champion with the Dodgers, Turner turned 39 in late November. He spent a majority of the season as the designated hitter but took a number of reps at first base.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post and MLB Network, Turner’s deal will be for a similar number as the one he turned down in opting out of his Sox option, at $13 million with another $1.5 million in bonuses.

