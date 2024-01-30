Lowell Catholic girls’ basketball delivers coach Tom Varnum his 300th career triumph in a narrow Commonwealth victory over Northeast

Senior captain Avery Tucker scored the go-ahead basket off a nice feed from fellow captain Rylie Hogan (8 points), and Hogan, Miley Lopez and Makayla Alexander to score key free throws to clinch the Commonwealth victory.

Trailing by six with three minutes left, the Lowell Catholic girls’ basketball team closed the game with a 9-0 run to present coach Tom Varnum with his 300th career victory in a 43-40 over Northeast in a Commowealth Athletic Conference clash on Tuesday night.

Meredith Morey had a team-high 12 points.

Varnum has coached at LC for 21 seasons, as well as serving as the boys’ coach at Tyngsborough from 1997-2003.

“What stands out most for me is what the players I’ve had the privilege to coach have gone on to do with their lives,” said Varnum. “I’ve been lucky to coach for two great schools (Lowell Catholic and Tyngsborough) who have produced wonderful teachers, coaches, fire fighters, police officers, parents, etc. We’ve kept in touch through social media, and I’m so proud of all they’ve accomplished.”

Varnum thanked his wife, LeeAnn, and son, Harris, for playing a huge role in his success from the beginning.

“My wife works at LC and serves as my coach in the building and a resource for the players,” he said. “She makes chocolate chip cookies for the players for every win. Basketball helps you understand that teamwork is the key to success.”

