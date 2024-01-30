Malden Catholic girls’ hockey hopes its lapse will lead to valuable lessons down the stretch

“We are in a little bit of a lull,” acknowledged Malden Catholic coach Alexa Hingston . “Are we getting blown out though? No.”

With that in mind, the Malden Catholic girls’ hockey team is not wallowing in its recent stumble: an 1-2-1 stretch since Jan. 17. The Lancers, however, are using those setbacks as motivation.

How a team reacts to the ups and downs of the regular season can often be an indicator of postseason success.

In its fourth season as a varsity program, Malden Catholic started the season with six consecutive victories. But the seventh-ranked Lancers (8-3-2) went into an 1-2-1 lapse that wasn’t snapped until Malden Catholic reworked its lines, refocused on key elements of its game and got back on track with a 3-1 home win over Canton last Saturday.

“We’re going back to the drawing board,” said Hingston “I stress the little things and things like working hard for the puck.”

Hingston has her team watching more film and looking for spots for improvement. Sophomore forward Abbie Poole pointed to the increased review as being key to the Lancers’ improvement.

Malden Catholic's Brianna Donegan takes to the ice with a smile on her face at the start of the second period of a road game against Notre Dame Academy (Hingham) in Rockland. Debee Tlumacki

“We are doing more film,” said Poole. “We are working on what we need to work on and coming together to prove that we can play how we’re ranked.”

Despite the recent skid, MC is still ranked third in the MIAA Division 1 Power Rankings. Much of that is because of the gauntlet of an independent schedule.

“When I coached at Reading, I thought five nonleague games was a lot to schedule,” said Hingston with a laugh. “Scheduling 20 games is a lot. I can go anywhere. We have double games with Pope Francis, Burlington, Notre Dame, Bishop Feehan.

“We play the top 5-10 teams in Division 1. You grow your resilience playing tough opponents.”

Malden Catholic's Ava Baker (left) passes the puck during the first period of a recent game at Notre Dame Academy (Hingham) in Rockland. Debee Tlumacki

During its recent rough patch, one element of Malden Catholic’s game that revealed itself was the team’s overall speed.The Lancers zip through the neutral zone, and when they are close to the net, they do not hesistate to make a play.

“We use our speed to wear down defenders,” said Hingston.

The Lancers’ forecheck is a point of pride for Hingston and her coaching staff. During a game, she will often call out to her defense, “Two, two, two!” — something that recently caught the ear of the aunt of one of her players.

“[She] was taking photos of our game,” said Hingston. “She came up to me and said, ‘I have to ask. Why do you keep yelling two?’ I explained that I want two on the puck, and that’s my reminder to them.”

The Lancers’ forecheck and speed has been key in wins against Peabody, Burlington, and their most recent win against Canton.

“I thought Canton was a really big team win,” said Hingston. “It was 2-1, and we were able to put some seniors out there for a shift who do not normally get to play. It was nice to see such an overall team win.”

“We all worked super hard,” said senior captain Antonia DiZoglio. “It was definitely a team effort, like our other games. It’s never really one girl scoring all of the goals or getting all of the assists.”

Hingston points to DiZoglio as a selfless leader who has a high hockey IQ and makes those around her better.

“She doesn’t always get on the scoresheet, but she’s always impactful in the game,” said Hingston.

“I definitely make sure to give my best effort all the time and stay positive,” said DiZoglio. “I hope that the rest of the team will follow my example.”

One teammate DiZoglio has impacted is Poole, her linemate. “They have stayed very confident,” said Hingston. “They see the ice so well.”

Another highlight has been the play of junior Alyssa Jankowski, who has been a wing on the DiZoglio and Poole line, as well as senior co-captain Bella Gillis, who replaced Jankowski on that line for the Canton game. Taylor Daley, a transfer from shuttered Matignon who replaced last year’s graduated standout Danielle DeJon (a Matignon transfer herself), has been stellar in net with five shutouts.

Malden Catholic has the talent and tenacity to threaten teams in the last month of the regular season and on to the tournament. The Lancers hope to showcase their resilience the rest of the way.

“We just want to keep going and play to our potential,” said DiZoglio.

Ice chips

▪ The Matthew Harty Camper Fund Scholarship games, hosted by North Andover, are back on Sunday after the Newton teachers’ strike forced the games to be rescheduled from their original date this past weekend (Newton South boys were scheduled to play North Andover).

Now in its sixth year, the event is in partnership with MitoAction, which raises funds to help fight mitochondrial disease to send kids to camp and give scholarships to two North Andover students each year.

The event is in honor of Matthew Harty, who died from mitochondrial disease in 2013 at age 8. His twin sister, Gabrielle, is a captain on this year’s Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover team. Their older siblings, Rebecca and Mike each also played for North Andover.

“All these years later, it continues to be a real source of strength and pride in the North Andover hockey community,” said HPNA coach Gary Kane. “It’s a powerful thing that these kids go out and play, and they wear special jerseys, and it’s something to say hey, it’s not just about hockey, it’s how you come together as a community.”

The boys’ team will face Concord-Carlisle at 2 p.m. at Brooks, followed by the girls’ team (a co-op with Haverhill and Pentucket) facing Andover at 4.

Games to watch

Wednesday, No. 3 Notre Dame (Hingham) at No. 7 Malden Catholic, 6 p.m. — In the first meeting, on Jan. 6, the host Cougars shut out MC. This time, however, the clash is at Valley Forum in Malden.

Saturday, No. 12 Hingham at No. 11 Pembroke, 7:40 p.m. — The Patriot League matchup will be headlined by a pair of dynamic junior forwards: Caroline Doherty (Hingham), who hit 100 career points as a sophomore, and Jen Birolini (Pembroke), who broke the program’s scoring record Jan. 17.

Saturday, No. 17 Belmont at Winchester, 12 p.m. — Two of the top teams in the Middlesex League go head-to-head for the second time this season. On Jan. 4, still-undefeated Belmont earned a tight 1-0 win.

Saturday, No. 19 Dedham at Westwood, 6 p.m. — A Tri-Valley showdown puts the foes at odds for the second time this season. Westwood looks to even the score after a 3-0 loss Dec. 13.

Monday, No. 8 Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading at No. 2 St. Mary’s, 7 p.m. — Each team has been dealt just one just one loss, thanks in no small part to their steady netminders. Gianna Tringale stands tall in net for the Spartans, while Alyse Mutti holds down the fort for PLNR.

Correspondents Mike Puzzanghera and Julia Yohe contributed.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.