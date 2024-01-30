‘I know that I can contribute’: Feeling healthy after hip surgery, longtime Red Sox Matt Barnes pitches for another job

It’s been exactly one year since the Sox traded Barnes to the Marlins , for lefthander Richard Bleier. The intervening 365 days featured a series of on-field challenges.

The 33-year-old, who spent his first 12 professional seasons with the Red Sox, is a free agent for the first time. On Tuesday (and again on Friday), he’ll work out in front of evaluators from a number of clubs in search of a job for the 2024 season.

Tuesday marks a fascinating checkpoint in the career of former Red Sox righthander Matt Barnes. An opportunity for him to prove to teams that his struggles of the last two years represented an aberration.

A hoped-for bounceback to the All-Star form he’d shown in the first half of 2021 didn’t materialize. In 24 appearances last year, Barnes posted a career-high 5.48 ERA, averaging 93 m.p.h. on his four-seam fastball — the lowest velocity of his pro career.

His stuff and results made clear that an ongoing left hip issue he’d first experienced in September 2018, one that he’d been able to manage with only occasional hiccups for years, was no longer something he could ignore.

A pitcher who’d ranked seventh among big-league relievers with a 37 percent strikeout rate from 2018-21 saw it cut roughly in half (19 percent) in 2022-23. Barnes suggests he learned how to be a better pitcher as a result of the lack of swing-and-miss stuff in those years, but he also recognized not only that his stuff was diminished, but that he was at risk of injuring his arm while adjusting his mechanics in deference to his hip.

He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a left hip impingement in July.

“Without a doubt, it was incredibly frustrating the last [couple] years trying to figure out how to compete and get guys out with stuff that I’ve never had before,” Barnes said by phone from Connecticut. “Historically, I’ve just been able to go out there [with] high velo, [get] swings-and-misses, couple of punchouts. That just hasn’t been the case over the last couple of years.

“Looking back on it, I’m realizing now that the hip was such a limiting factor in my ability to get into my lower half, subconsciously knowing that it was there,” he continued. “The nature of the injury with the hip, it didn’t allow me to get over my front side and truly rotate and create power.”

After the surgery, performed by Dr. Bryan Kelly of the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, Barnes couldn’t play catch for more than four months — the longest he’s gone without throwing a ball in his adult life. But the last five weeks, he’s progressed to throwing off the mound, with promising results.

Matt Barnes was a dominant part of the Red Sox bullpen for much of his nine seasons in the majors here. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Though Barnes hasn’t been tracking his velocity — he prefers a feel-based build-up toward the season — he sees renewed life on his pitches. Particularly his fastball.

“I’m not going to push myself to try and be 98 next week or this week to try and get a job, because I think that puts me at a disadvantage of getting hurt,” said Barnes. “But I’m in a really good spot right now. I feel really comfortable with everything, command’s been really good, carry [on the fastball] has been great.”

With health, Barnes is confident in his ability to help a team — hence the decision to open his twice-a-week mound sessions to evaluators. While Barnes understands there will be natural questions about his potential contributions in 2024, he expressed confidence in his ability to return to a performance level that has eluded him in recent years.

“There’s always gonna be at least temporarily some sort of asterisk. The last couple of years haven’t been that good, and I’m coming off of surgery,” said Barnes. “But I know that I can contribute to teams in a very meaningful way.

“I’m getting ready [for the season],” he added. “As long as I’m healthy and I feel like there’s stuff coming out good, the rest will kind of take care of itself. I have no reservations going into the season. I expect it to be a great year and feel like I’m back to who I was with stuff that is really good and competitive to be a quality arm out of the bullpen.”

