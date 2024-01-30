Pacers at Celtics: Winner takes all — or maybe just the season series

Boston is fresh off a comeback win over New Orleans on Monday. The Celitcs trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half and 11 early in the fourth quarter before coming back to beat the Pelicans, 118-112. The Celtics are now 21-2 at home this season.

The Celtics have won two of four against Indiana; one of those wins came at home, and the other was on the road (the former was a 155-104 blowout in November, while the latter was a narrower win in January). Their most recent meeting — a 133-131 win for the Pacers on Jan. 8 — came down to the final seconds, which were marred by officiating miscues.

Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) and Luke Kornet (hamstring) missed Monday’s game.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. Let’s get into it.

When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: NBCSB, TNT, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -5.5. O/U: 241.0.

Pacers

Season record: 27-20. vs. spread: 26-18, 3 pushes. Over/under: 27-20

Last 10 games: 5-5. vs. spread: 5-3, 2 pushes. Over/under: 3-7

Celtics

Season record: 35-11. vs. spread: 23-21, 2 pushes. Over/under: 23-23

Last 10 games: 7-3. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 3-7

Team statistics

Points per game: Indiana 124.8, Boston 120.3

Points allowed per game: Indiana 122.8, Boston 110.7

Field goal percentage: Indiana .507, Boston .476

Opponent field goal percentage: Indiana .504, Boston .450

3-point percentage: Indiana .382, Boston .379

Opponent 3-point percentage: Indiana .376, Boston .349

Stat of the day: The Celtics lead the league in defensive rebounds per game (36.5) but are 14th in offensive rebounds (10.9).

Notes: Tuesday’s game is the second of a seven-game homestand for the Celtics. ... The Pacers are expecting to get All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton back Tuesday. Haliburton has missed 10 of Indiana’s past 11 games with a hamstring strain, but he practiced with the team on Monday. He was injured in a victory over Boston on Jan. 8 and returned for the Pacers’ game at Portland on Jan. 19, but then sat out the next five games. As of Monday night, Haliburton was listed as questionable for Tuesday’s contest. ... Haliburton was selected as an Eastern Conference starter for this year’s All-Star Game, which will be played in Indianapolis on Feb. 18. He is averaging 23.6 points and a league-best 12.6 assists per game this season. ... The Celtics avoided a third straight home loss by beating New Orleans Monday. Derrick White had 13 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of clutch 3-pointers.

