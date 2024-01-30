Patriots mailbag: Fans have offseason queries about Jerod Mayo’s staff and free agents

In your estimation, what should Jerod Mayo’s priorities be prior to free agency and the draft?

We’ve really started to settle into the offseason. New Patriots coach Jerod Mayo continues to fill out his coaching staff, and the combine and free agency loom. This week, the questions focus on Mayo, some free agent strategy, and the overall interest in the team since it parted ways with Bill Belichick. Let’s get to it.

Locking down his staff, particularly his coordinators. And then getting some clarity with ownership as to who has final say when it comes to personnel decisions. To be fair, the latter may have already been decided and we just don’t know it yet. Regardless of whether it’s Eliot Wolf, Matt Groh, or someone else who is yet to be named publicly, there needs to be some sort of discussion as to who makes the final call when it comes to the No. 3 pick. (And all the rest of them.)

Now that Bill Belichick is gone, the Patriots are not contenders, and Foxboro isn’t exactly the same kind of exciting locale as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, or New York, will it be hard to get free agents to come here without overpaying? Are the Patriots now unattractive? Will it be difficult to get a top-tier free agent wide receiver because they don’t know who’s throwing the ball to them?

— Aaron Goldberg, Mattapoisett

“Unattractive” may be too dramatic a word, but the fact remains that the Patriots can’t rely on free agents taking a discount to play in Foxborough with Tom Brady anymore. The flip side of that? Given a clean slate, it takes only one or two veteran free agent signings (if they’re the right guys) to set the tone for what sort of franchise you want to be moving forward.

I was always struck by the fact that in the early days of the Sean McVay Era in Los Angeles, the most impactful signing was 35-year-old offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth. He wasn’t a flashy pickup, but he was a leader who was well-respected throughout the league as a player and person. A future winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, he was the sort of locker-room guy you could build around.

In the same way, there were Belichick guys who — in the early days — were more about establishing culture than on-field production. I’m going to be curious what sort of free agents are targeted by Mayo and the front office.

Andrew Whitworth was a worthwhile free-agent pickup for the Rams despite not being the most flashy addition to the team. Kevin C. Cox/Getty

I like the idea of DeMarcus Covington moving into the role of defensive coordinator. But I feel like that regardless of the job that he does, people will see this as a Jerod Mayo defense in the same way that they looked at the Patriots as a Bill Belichick defense, regardless of who was serving as a DC. Convince me otherwise.

— Craig Frame, Montana (via Tewksbury)

Fair question, Craig. Lots will depend on the play of the defense out of the gate, and who might rush to claim credit for the success (or run from the failure). I’d like to give Mayo the benefit of the doubt, at least at the start of his head coaching career. I don’t think he will cast nearly the long shadow that his predecessor did, so I think it’s a moot point, at least at this point. (I will miss the old Belichick cliché of “taking away the opponents’ No. 1 offensive weapon” every week.)

Has the interest in the team become less robust after Bill was fired?

— Tony Perna, via Twitter

Not as far as I can tell. There are more people interested in talking about the Patriots than ever before. The traffic on our site is just as intense as it has been in past offseasons, and every time I turn on sports talk radio, it’s more about the Patriots than anything else. Granted, the conversation is different this January than in years past — Super Bowl odds vs. rebuilding — but the appetite for football is still there.

So what does Bill Belichick end up doing this season if he’s not coaching?

— Rich Grayson, Yarmouth, Maine

Dynamite question, Rich. I think there are a few things that could end up appealing to him, at least in the short term. I don’t think he’ll necessarily revolutionize the medium, but given his love of NFL Films and his appreciation for the history of the game, I could see him being involved in some way with them at some point.

I don’t see him taking a full-time television gig. It’s one thing to offer some insight around something like the Super Bowl; it’s another to break down film of a Tennessee-Houston game in November. I also wouldn’t be surprised to see him lean heavier into some of his charity work, like the Bill Belichick Foundation.

This, of course, would all serve as a precursor to him eventually replacing Mike McCarthy when he’s fired by Jerry Jones at the end of the 2024 season.

What was the best thing about covering this season and the worst thing about covering this past season?

— Nancy Cobb, Worcester

The best thing was being able to write stories about personal triumphs, individual victories over the course of a rocky season. Seeing Pop Douglas emerge into a full-fledged NFL player. Talking one-on-one with guys like Deatrich Wise, David Andrews, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Chad Ryland — learning what makes them tick on and off the field.

The worst thing was having to ask guys those questions after ghastly losses. Talking to Jabrill Peppers, Cole Strange, and Douglas after defeats was a challenge and one of the worst things about this job on a regular basis.

It was a pretty good locker room this past season, despite the record, and most of the guys deserve plenty of credit for the way they handled themselves around the media.

Who wins the Super Bowl and why?

— Grant Board, Pennsylvania

The heart says the Niners, but the head says the Chiefs. I am loath to give Kansas City this much credit, but the mental toughness displayed by the Chiefs this past season was impressive, and fairly reminiscent of some of the old New England teams I covered a decade or so ago.

I know Patrick Mahomes had Travis Kelce to lean on when things got dicey, but there was some powerful “Tom Brady in 2006″ energy radiating off the man this season as he held together an offense that was probably a lot weaker than they initially anticipated.

On the surface, this has a chance to be a truly special Super Bowl, one that’s decided on the final turnover. Right now, I’ll take Mahomes and the Chiefs, but I’ll almost certainly change my mind at least once between now and kickoff.

The Chiefs dismantled the Ravens to win the AFC Championship game and earn a trip to the Super Bow. Rob Carr/Getty

Is Adrian Klemm coming back or will Nick Caley be hiring his own offensive coaches? Any updates on Stephen and Brian Belichick staying on?

— Casey Durfee, via Twitter

My belief is that Adrian Klemm will not be the offensive line coach next season, although it’s not completely because of the offensive line play this season. One, I think Jerod Mayo wants to get his own guys in the building. Two, Klemm’s health may not be at a point where he could return on a full-time basis. And three, you could probably make a case that, despite all of the injury issues, someone would have to take the fall for the offensive line struggles. (I’ve heard that veteran James Ferentz, who played a sizable role this past offseason in keeping everything together, would be a nice fit in a coaching role along the New England offensive line sooner rather than later.)

As for the Belichick sons, things are still a little fluid, but I believe at least one will end up staying on Mayo’s staff. The new head coach is close with the family, and almost certainly would welcome one or both of them back.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.