PWHL straddles a fine line promoting while policing the physicality of its game

“Once we’re out on the ice, we’re all such competitors that you don’t even realize who you’re playing against,” said Ottawa defender Amanda Boulier . “I’ve heard teammates say, ‘We’re such good friends off the ice, but we got into a scrum or exchanged some words.’ Then you get off the ice and it’s all fun and games. Everything flies out the door once the puck drops.”

At the highest level, women’s hockey is a relatively small world. To say nothing of the players’ shared passion of advancing the sport, the threads of their common college and pro teams weave the PWHL rosters into a tight pattern.

Advertisement

Case in point: Boulier was recently sent flying by former Boston Pride teammate Taylor Wenczkowski, who followed through with a shoulder to the head in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win in Ottawa last Wednesday.

Wenczkowski, who was penalized for roughing, was docked one game last Friday after a league-initiated review. She missed Boston’s win over Minnesota on Saturday. The ex-UNH forward became the first player suspended by the PWHL.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“Player safety is a top priority for the PWHL,” senior vice president of hockey operations Jayna Hefford said in a statement. “We all recognize that our game is played at a fast pace and there is a high level of physicality. Overall, this style of play will continue to be encouraged in a safe way, within the rules of the game.”

Boulier, who returned to play after the hit, reported no aftereffects two days later.

“Yeah, that was, oof,” she said over the phone. “I haven’t got hit that hard in, oh my gosh, I don’t know, ever. That was a hard one. Just a little neck [issue], whiplash. I’m OK.”

Though open-ice hits are not legal in the rulebook, they are regularly seen in PWHL games (witness superstar Marie-Philip Poulin dropping No. 1 overall draft pick Taylor Heise with a hip check in a recent Montreal-Minnesota game.

Advertisement

Boulier, the league’s smallest player (5-foot-1, 130 pounds) and formerly a star puck-mover in the Premier Hockey Federation, doesn’t love the reckless stuff. She does like the challenge of positioning her frame against a heavy forecheck, emerging from the muck along the boards.

Ottawa, she said, has made body contact a “big focus” in video and practice sessions. She knows the younger players are taking note of how rugged the pro game has become.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how the game progresses,” said Boulier, 30. “I think there will be a trickle-down. It’ll take some time, I imagine.”

No place like home

It would not be a surprise if Boulier, who played in the 2021 playoffs and 2021-22 season with the Pride, eventually found her way back to the Hub as a player.

Her fiancée, Laura Bellamy, was a stellar goalie at Harvard and in August took over for ousted coach Katey Stone. The couple moved from Duluth, Minn., to Boston in August, but Boulier left for Ottawa when the PWHL franchise drafted her 77th overall (13th round) in September.

In the meantime, Bellamy has had her hands full. After a Globe investigation found years of alleged abuses and misconduct under Stone, the 29-year coach retired in June. In the wake of that, Harvard has started 4-17-2.

“It’s obviously a big project,” Boulier said, “and it’s her alma mater, so she’s got a lot of pride in it and wants to get it back to being a national contender every year.”

Advertisement

Boulier spent two years as a college coach, assisting on the Yale staff after graduating from St. Lawrence in 2016. While on the recruiting trail in Camrose, Alberta, she met Bellamy, then a Minnesota-Duluth assistant. They were recruiting the same player (forward McKenzie Hewett, who later signed with UMD).

“A professional athlete and a college hockey coach,” Boulier said. “As you’d imagine, there’s a lot of hockey talk at the dinner table.”

Roster decisions

Like their Team USA counterparts, Team Canada’s brass has used the early PWHL games in selecting their national team. Head coach Troy Ryan and his staff likes what they’re seeing lately from Boston’s Jessica DiGirolamo.

On a Boston blueline featuring Team USA’s top defender Megan Keller, fellow 2018 gold medalist Sidney Morin and veteran Kaleigh Fratkin, DiGirolamo’s steady second-pair presence has improved her national-team standing. The 5-foot-9, 181-pound defender debuted in the Rivalry Series in November, and will return to Team Canada for the February finale.

DiGirolamo, who has one assist in six PWHL games, is still looking for her first goal. A two-year captain at Syracuse, the 24-year-old was her school’s highest-scoring defender (33-62—95 in five seasons) and a willing shot-blocker. After graduating, she played in the PWHPA last season.

The other Boston player on Team Canada is forward Jamie Lee Rattray, who is becoming a national-team mainstay. Boston coach Courtney Kessel is a Team Canada assistant, along with Montreal head coach Kori Cheverie. Ryan (head coach) and Gina Kingsbury (general manager) also work for PWHL Toronto.

Advertisement

Those not selected include Loren Gabel, who was an all-tournament player for the silver medalists in the 2019 Women’s Worlds. The quick-shooting winger is second on PWHL Boston in scoring (3-2—5 in six games). As a PHF rookie last year with the Boston Pride, she led the league in scoring (20-20—40 in 22 games) and was named MVP.

Sophie Jaques, who was chosen for Canada’s Rivalry Series games in November and December, was also left off the Canadian roster. Still finding her game as a pro, Jaques has gone scoreless in six PWHL games. She is also a team-low minus-5, having been on the ice for 5 of Boston’s first 11 even-strength goals against. She dressed as an extra for last Saturday’s win over Minnesota.

Boston sees great potential in the 23-year-old Jaques, whom it drafted 10th overall. She won the Patty Kazmaier Award last year at Ohio State — Hockey Hall of Famer Angela Ruggiero (Harvard) is the only other defender to be named NCAA top player — after leading all blueliners in scoring (24-24—48 in 41 games). Jaques tied for eighth among all NCAA players in goals, nearly doubling the next-highest total from a blueliner (13, from Wisconsin super freshman Caroline Harvey, of Salem, N.H.).

Shining star of week

Top-line center Alina Müller was named PWHL first star last week, after being named third star the week before. Müller put up 2-2—4 in Boston’s wins over Ottawa and Minnesota, boosting her to 2-7—9 line for the year. Entering the break, she was tied with New York’s Alex Carpenter (3-6—9) atop the scoring chart despite having played two fewer games . . . Morin, who has been a bright spot on an inconsistent Boston blueline, was a surprise addition in training camp The Minnetonka, Minn., product and former Minnesota-Duluth captain was drafted by Minnesota (49th overall, ninth round), but landed on waivers after she was unable to agree on contract terms. Boston downgraded defender Emma Buckles to a reserve spot to make room for Morin . . . Boston has one game before the 10-day Rivalry Series break: Montreal comes to town at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4. Out of the break, they’ll play their next three in Lowell (against Toronto on Feb. 14, New York on Feb. 17 and Ottawa on Feb. 21) . . . According to stats tracked by The Ice Garden, the average save percentage entering the break was .923. Minnesota’s Nicole Hensley (.948), New York’s Corinne Schroeder (.946) and Boston’s Aerin Frankel (.925) were the only three starting goalies above that mark. Montreal’s Elaine Chuli (.962 in two games) was shining in a backup role.

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him @mattyports.