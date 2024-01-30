Quincy seeking varsity football coach after principal steps down three days after taking ‘acting’ position

On Friday, athletic director Kevin Mahoney, in concert with superintendent Kevin W. Mulvey, sent a memo to the community, stating effective immediately, Keith Ford, the school’s principal, would also be serving as acting football coach.

Ford played collegiately at Northeastern as an offensive lineman and previously coached Randolph High for five seasons. That move was necessitated by the resignation of first-year coach Vernon Crawford, the former New England Patriots linebacker, who was at the helm for a 3-8 season this past fall.

Ford scheduled a team meeting for Thursday.

Advertisement

On Tuesday afternoon, however, he sent a memo to the school community, stating that he was stepping down as acting head coach. The reason? His decision to coach was “resoundingly unsupported by the community.

“Therefore, I will continue to be a man of integrity and lead this school community as Principal the best way I possibly can. I do not want to be a distraction to this process so I am stepping down as Acting Head Coach. The coaching position has been posted and we will allow this process to continue in the manner it was intended to.”









Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.