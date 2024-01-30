Former Celtics guard Rajon Rondo reportedly arrested on gun, drug charges

Rondo, 37, was pulled over in Jackson County, Indiana, on Sunday afternoon because of a traffic violation when a trooper smelled marijuana, ISP spokesperson Sgt. Stephen Wheeles told WDRB-TV.

WDRB-TV, citing court records and a spokesman for Indiana State Police, noted that all of the charges against Rondo are misdemeanors.

Former Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo was arrested Sunday in Indiana for unlawful possession of a firearm, drug paraphernalia, and marijuana, WDRB-TV reported on Monday night.

The resulting search led to the discovery of a gun, a “personal use” amount of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Rondo was taken to the Jackson County Jail where he immediately posted bond.

Rondo was not allowed to have a firearm because he had a no-contact order against him in court, the TV station reported.

Rondo has had several recent run-ins with the law, according to WDRB.

Back in 2022, a Louisville woman asked for an emergency protective order after she said Rondo threatened her life and brandished a firearm. Rondo later underwent anger management class, counseling, and a mental health evaluation before the order was dismissed later that year.

However, the same woman filed another emergency protective order against Rondo in March 2023, which ended by way of an agreed order five months later.

Rondo played nine of his 16 NBA seasons with the Celtics, winning an NBA Finals with Boston in 2008 while playing as the team’s starting point guard.

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.