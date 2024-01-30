Thanks to helping hands, Newton North boys’ swimmers are able to compete in Bay State Conference meet

But Scott Pohlman, who helms the Newton Bluefish recreation swim team, stepped forward,along with his wife, Mary, to coach the Newton North swimmers; the two have worked together poolside for 43 years. Caitlin Friree, the mother of North swimmer Braden Friree, along with team captains Cody Wong and Andrew Luu, stepped up to help. And Wellesley offered its home pool, the Boston Sports Institute.

WELLESLEY — With Newton teachers (and coaches) on strike for the eighth day Tuesday, Day 1 of the Bay State Conference boys’ swimming & diving meet — scheduled to be hosted by Newton North — was in jeopardy.

Newton North swimming captains Andrew Luu (left) and Cody Wong (right) volunteered to help stage the Bay State Conference swimming and diving meet, which their school was scheduled to host but was put in jeopardy by a protracted teachers' strike. Courtesy Newton North swimming

Together, they made the meet a reality.

“[My wife and I] stepped in and said ‘Hey, can we represent the kids so they can at least come here?’” said Pohlman. “We went through the channels, got permission, and came here.”

Though the Tigers did not have pool time leading up to the meet to be able to swim their best, Braden Friree was excited to find out on Saturday that he could have the opportunity.

“It was good, I think it was fine, but it would be better if the entire team were here,” he said. “I’m just happy that I got to swim today.”

His mother, Caitlin, changed her work schedule Tuesday morning to assist as a volunteer.

“I had a previous commitment, but I rearranged it because I felt that it was necessary,” she said. “Mary and Scott were making the effort, so I said ‘Alright, I have to step up.’ "

“I feel good about coming, I’m glad for the normalcy. That’s what we’re hoping for.”

Brookline is schedule to host Day 2 Wednesday, and the Pohlmans will continue to coach the North swimmers.

A Newton North graduate who coached at South for 20 years, Pohlman said other BSC coaches, and officials, were appreciative.

“They swim all year long for something like this,” said Pohlman, who coaches kids from the two schools at Bluefish. “They haven’t been in the water. Are they going to do their best times? No, but at least they’ll get to swim.”

Wellesley was holding its practice during the meet as well, making use of their scheduled time.

“We already had it planned out between myself, [meet commissioner] Pete Foley, and [Wellesley AD] John Brown,” said Wellesley coach Doug Curtin. “All worked together to make sure it was an option. The people in the Boston Sports Institute and Crimson Aquatic Club, who run the pool, were super accommodating.

“It was a no-brainer so everybody got to keep swimming.”

Newton North diver Clarence de Medeiros competes at the Bay State Conference swimming and diving meet. Courtesy Newton North swimming

On Tuesday’s MIAA ice hockey committee call, Brown noted that he had had a conversation with executive director Bob Baldwin Monday, expressing concern with the number of Newton North (and South) games that have been postponed since start of the strike.

With the calendar flipping to February, there will be 24 working days to squeeze in makeup games before the cutoff for tournament seeding. If the work action continues, it is unlikely that all the games will be able to be played, and that will factor into the power rankings for their opponents, and every other qualifying team in the state.

Craig Larson of the Globe staff contributed.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.