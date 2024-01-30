In this crucial offseason, the Patriots are well represented at the Senior Bowl

Among the Patriots staffers in attendance were director of player personnel Matt Groh , director of scouting Eliot Wolf , senior personnel adviser Patrick Stewart , and college scouting director Camren Williams . That group is expected to lead New England’s personnel efforts following the departure of coach and de facto general manager Bill Belichick .

Tuesday marked the first of three practices for the college All-Star game, which is set for Saturday.

MOBILE, Ala. — As Jerod Mayo works to finalize his coaching staff back in New England, a contingent of Patriots personnel is here scouting top draft prospects at the Senior Bowl.

Troy Brown, the Patriots wide receivers coach the past three seasons, was right in the middle of the action, serving as the offensive coordinator for the American team.

Advertisement

When the Senior Bowl announced its coaching staffs on Jan. 17, Brown was introduced as the Patriots wide receivers coach. But that title is not necessarily guaranteed moving forward. The organization is still conducting interviews for an offensive coordinator, who would then have a say in finalizing which assistants remain on staff.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The looming uncertainty was reflected in Brown’s attire, as he sported a Senior Bowl-branded polo instead of team-specific gear worn by the vast majority of other coaches on the field. Brown left the field by the time it opened to the media, so he did not take any questions.

Regardless, the week will be beneficial for Brown because he will gain experience in a larger role — he also served as a head coach at the East-West Shrine Bowl last year — and will have the opportunity to network with folks from other organizations.

As for the prospects, quarterbacks Michael Penix (Washington) and Bo Nix (Oregon) are two of the headliners. Offensive tackles Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State), Patrick Paul (Houston), and Tyler Guyton (Oklahoma) are also projected to go in the top 50.

Advertisement

The Senior Bowl represents one of the first opportunities for teams to interview prospects, with chances to follow up at the scouting combine and college pro days.

Last year, five of the Patriots’ 12 draft picks participated in the Senior Bowl — defensive end Keion White (second round), linebacker Marte Mapu (third), center Jake Andrews (fourth), kicker Chad Ryland (fourth), and punter Bryce Baringer (sixth). In 2022, four of their 10 draft picks participated — guard Cole Strange (first), quarterback Bailey Zappe (fourth), and offensive linemen Chasen Hines (sixth) and Andrew Stueber (seventh).

Dugger’s deal is up

Safety Kyle Dugger has changed his representation ahead of what will be the most pivotal offseason of his young career.

Dugger, set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, will now be represented by Wesley Spencer and Andy Simms of 1 of 1 agency. He was previously represented by Ryan Williams of Athletes First.

Other Patriots who are represented by Dugger’s new agency are cornerback Jonathan Jones and Stueber. Former Patriots Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty, and Duron Harmon are also clients.

The Patriots were not able to reach an agreement when negotiating a contract extension with Dugger’s previous representation, which means he will soon be free to test the open market. The 27-year-old Dugger, a 2020 second-round draft pick out of Lenoir-Rhyne, has expressed interest in staying in New England but consistently deferred to his representation when asked about his contract.

Advertisement

Dugger appeared in all 17 games this past season, playing a team-high 98 percent of the defensive snaps. No other Patriots defensive player logged more than 90 percent. Dugger finished with one forced fumble, two interceptions, five quarterback hits, seven passes defensed, and 109 tackles, including six for loss.

New England’s safeties under contract next season are Jabrill Peppers, who emerged as a force on the field and leader in the locker room, and Adrian Phillips, whose role diminished significantly. Mapu is also in the safety mix as a hybrid linebacker.

Cardona a finalist

Long snapper Joe Cardona is among the finalists for the NFL’s Salute to Service Award, an honor given to individuals who best demonstrate support for the military community. Green Bay’s Aaron Jones and San Francisco’s George Kittle are the other finalists. The winner will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 8.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.