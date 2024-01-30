Tom Brady’s TB12, Brady Brand merges with athletic apparel company NOBULL

Following his acquisition, the beverage mogul announced plans to grow NOBULL into “the next billion-dollar performance training brand.”

The merger, announced Tuesday, will make Brady the second-largest shareholder behind BodyArmor founder Mike Repole. Repole bought NOBULL in July 2023, just two months after the company laid off 35 percent of its staff.

Step No. 1? Bringing a superstar on board.

“It was kind of a no-brainer for me,” Brady said on the Front Office Sports Today podcast. “When I retired from playing, I had much more intention to focus on the business things I had going on, and this [merger] was step number one.”

With the addition of Brady’s TB12, NOBULL says it is able to achieve its goal of being a “complete wellness company.” Incorporating one-stop shopping for athletes’ apparel, footwear and nutritional needs opens the door to further partnerships.

NOBULL currently sponsors a small group of athletes – from football to golf, CrossFit to soccer – including rookie Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis. In addition to Levis, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been frequently featured in NOBULL promotional content.

As for a new look, the integrated performance company will continue to operate under the name NOBULL. Repole says they’re still discussing how to effectively leverage Brady’s name and image.

“They’re all going to be on this one platform. We haven’t decided between Brady, TB12, NOBULL, how it’s all going to play out,” Repole said.

According to Brady, he and Repole remain steadfast in their commitment to the identity of the Brady brands.

“We found that even though we go about things a little differently, we get to the same place and we have the same core values,” Brady told CNBC. “Winning with others is important. Having success with others, making ourselves better versions of ourselves, pushing our teammates, challenging our teammates to be better is very important to us.”