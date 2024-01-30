Tzar Powell-Aparicio (24 points) ignites Lowell in gritty Merrimack Valley Conference win over Lawrence

Lowell played with urgency, created steals with its full-court press, and kept the fifth-ranked Lancers out of an offensive rhythm for most of the game to grab a 68-54 win at the new Riddick Athletic Center at Lowell High.

But it was all about gritty defense for the seventh-ranked Red Raiders in Tuesday’s Merrimack Valley Conference clash against Lawrence.

LOWELL — There’s a ton of flash on the Lowell boys’ basketball team, led by the electrifying handle and deft passing from junior point guard Tzar Powell-Aparicio.

“We stuck to the rotations and stayed patient,” said Powell-Aparicio, who scored a game-high 24 points. “It all starts with us pushing each other during sprints in practice. It translates to the game when we’re all running around, trapping, and forcing turnovers.”

Advertisement

Powell-Aparicio led the way with five steals and backcourt mate Jason Kamau added four. Their active hands, combined with the stellar rim protection of 6-foot-6 forward Xavier Rivera, limited Lawrence to its lowest point total since a 48-47 win over Andover on Dec. 22. It was also a far cry from the first meeting between the rivals, an 81-75 Lawrence win in an overtime track meet.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Lowell’s Juan Beltres Diaz (No. 2) and Lawrence’s Francisco Santanna (No. 12) go to the hardcourt in a battle for a loose ball. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The B

“One of our goals was to outplay them because they play so hard,” said Lowell coach Bob Michalczyk, whose team improved to 10-3. “We ran our press with discipline. We took away a lot of the easy stuff and I thought Xavier was big in the paint. The defensive energy and effort was great.”

Lawrence led 31-30 early in the third quarter when 6-foot-9 center Igor Gonzalez (6 points, 11 rebounds) departed with an ankle injury. With the driving lanes open, Lowell embarked on a 21-6 run to open a double-digit cushion.

During the decisive spurt, Juan Beltres Diaz splashed a left-wing triple and Powell-Aparicio converted a pull-up jumper before rifling a no-look pass to Rivera (15 points) for a layup. At the other end, the Raiders’ defense limited Lawrence to just a pair of field goals.

Advertisement

Lowell’s Jason Kamau (No. 1, right) drives past Lawrence’s Joendy Rosario (No. 0, left) during Tuesday night's Merrimack Valley Conference clash of ranked teams in Lowell. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The B

“We were not in tune tonight,” said Lawrence coach Jesus Moore. “I think they played with a sense of urgency and you could see the difference between the two teams.”

The Lancers (11-5) battled back, cutting the deficit to 55-47 midway through the fourth. But Beltres Diaz (12 points) canned another long ball and Powell-Aparicio added a pair of acrobatic finishes for the final punch.

Although both teams are ranked in the top five of the Division 1 power rankings, Lowell gained the upper hand in the MVC Division 1 race. The Red Raiders remained one game back of first-place Andover, with key matchups against the Warriors, North Andover, and Central Catholic coming up in the next two weeks.

“We were ready for Lawrence and this game will certainly help us heading into this gauntlet,” said Powell-Aparicio.