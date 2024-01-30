Updating the Patriots’ search for an offensive coordinator

New Patriots coach Jerod Mayo, who did not travel to the Senior Bowl in order to focus on finalizing his staff, has now interviewed almost a dozen candidates for the job. Caley and Getsy are the two known candidates to have interviewed in-person. Others still in the mix are former Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand, 49ers tight ends coach Brian Fleury and passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak, and Raiders passing game coordinator Scott Turner.

Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley and former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy traveled to Foxborough to interview for the position, which was vacated when Bill O’Brien left this month for the same role at Ohio State .

MOBILE, Ala. — The search for an offensive coordinator remains under way, as the Patriots have begun to host candidates for in-person interviews.

Getsy is one of four options with offensive coordinator experience at the NFL level, as he served in that role in Chicago for the past two seasons before getting fired in January. Bears coach Matt Eberflus dismissed Getsy, as well as the team’s running backs,coach, wide receivers coach, and assistant tight ends coach, because of poor production.

Under Getsy, the Bears — with 2021 first-round pick Justin Fields at quarterback — ranked 20th in the league this past season in total yards (5,495), 28th in passing yards (3,096), 23rd in passing touchdowns (19), 22nd in yards per play (5.0), and tied for 12th in turnovers (25).

“The growth and the development of the offense, to me, needed to be better than where it was,” Eberflus said. “You look at the passing game — certainly, that’s one aspect of it — and that’s where it is. We decided to move on from that.”

Prior to getting hired in Chicago, the 39-year-old Getsy spent seven seasons in Green Bay over two stints. He served as wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach, and passing game coordinator.

Hiring an offensive coordinator with experience would behoove Mayo, who is a first-year head coach and already promoted a first-time defensive coordinator in DeMarcus Covington. All of the candidates Mayo has interviewed are under the age of 45.

A return for former longtime Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is still a possibility, especially if Bill Belichick does not land a coaching job this hiring cycle, though he has yet to interview.

In addition to Getsy, the other candidates with NFL offensive coordinator experience are Kubiak, who served as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator in 2021; Turner, Washington’s offensive coordinator from 2020-22; and Brown, who just finished his lone season in that position for the Panthers.

The 37-year-old Brown previously spent three seasons working for the Rams, serving as assistant head coach, running backs coach, and tight ends coach for Sean McVay.

Mayo seems intrigued by McVay’s offensive system, as four of his candidates (Caley, Brown, Zac Robinson, and Shane Waldron) worked for the Rams. Robinson and Waldron, however, are out of the running after accepting jobs elsewhere. Robinson will join former colleague Raheem Morris’s staff as offensive coordinator in Atlanta, while Waldron will replace Getsy in Chicago.

Two other candidates Mayo interviewed have also eliminated themselves from contention, as Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher will stay in Cincinnati as offensive coordinator and Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson will remain in his role.

Six teams (Atlanta, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh) already have hired offensive coordinators this offseason. Four others (Tampa Bay, Seattle, New Orleans, and Las Vegas) are still conducting searches, along with New England.

The candidates without NFL-level coordinator experience that Mayo has interviewed still present compelling cases. Engstrand has served as the Lions’ passing game coordinator for the past three seasons, working alongside offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, a hot head coaching candidate during this cycle. Fleury, meanwhile, had a defensive coaching background — and also worked in research — before moving to the offensive side of the ball in 2020.

Kubiak and Fleury are preparing for the Super Bowl with the 49ers, so the Patriots are not able to contact them again until Feb. 12.

The Patriots are still in the market for a special teams coordinator, as well.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.