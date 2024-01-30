Deadly attack on US troops highlights an open-ended military mission

The roughly 2,500 troops in Iraq and 900 in Syria are described by US officials as part of an operation to keep the Islamic State from regaining a foothold in the region. But with the Islamist militant group largely degraded, American soldiers now find themselves targeted by other adversaries, who say the attacks will continue as long as Washington maintains its support for Israel’s war in Gaza.

For US troops under fire from Iran-linked groups in Iraq and Syria, the military mission that brought them to the Middle East is largely complete, experts say. Whether and when to withdraw them is more complicated — an issue that has taken on greater urgency after three US service members were killed in a drone attack in Jordan on Sunday.

“What’s happened these past few weeks has exposed their vulnerability,” said Dareen Khalifa, a senior adviser at the International Crisis Group. “I hope this will raise questions about why they are vulnerable, and how else they can make their presence less of a liability for everyone else who is working with them.”

The United States had close to 3,000 troops in Jordan as of 2023, according to the Congressional Research Service, focused on Jordanian security and the Islamic State. Officials said Monday that the drone approaching Tower 22, a base in the country’s northeast, was mistaken for a returning American aircraft.

President Biden on Tuesday indicated he had decided how to respond to the drone attack, which his administration has pinned on Iran-backed militia groups.

US officials said they are still determining which of several Iran-backed groups was responsible for the first killing of American troops in a wave of attacks against US forces in the region since the Oct. 7 Hamas assault on Israel. Biden plans to attend the dignified transfer to mark the fallen troops’ return to American soil on Friday and answered in the affirmative when asked by reporters if he’d decided on a response.

“I don’t think we need a wider war in the Middle East,” Biden said at the White House before departing for a fund-raising trip to Florida.

It was not immediately clear whether Biden meant he had decided on a specific retaliatory plan. A US official told the Associated Press that the Pentagon is still assessing options to respond to the attack in Jordan.

Meanwhile, the Iranian-backed Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah, one of several groups eyed by US officials, announced Tuesday in a statement “the suspension of military and security operations against the occupation forces in order to prevent embarrassment to the Iraqi government.”

Across the Middle East, US troops have been targeted more than 160 times by Iran-aligned militants since October.

The troops’ presence in Syria and Iraq dates to 2014, when a global coalition joined local forces to drive Islamic State militants from a swath of territory the size of Britain. Jordan’s Tower 22, an outpost along the border where the three countries meet, houses about 350 US engineering, aviation, logistics, and security personnel, largely providing support to troops in Syria.

Nearly a decade after US soldiers were first deployed, and five years after ISIS was declared defeated, Biden is the third president to oversee the mission. But the environment it operates in is radically changed. The Islamist militant group now resembles a low-level insurgency, mostly in Syria, instead of a governing power.

ISIS no longer holds territory in Iraq, and the presence of US troops there is increasingly controversial among Iraqis, 20 years after a US-led invasion of the country triggered a bloody civil war. Although the US military retains a mandate to advise Iraqi forces, troops mostly stay in their bases.

Retaliatory US strikes on Iran-linked targets inside Iraq, including the 2020 assassination of Tehran’s most influential general, Qasem Soleimani, have increased domestic pressure to force America out. Iran’s influence in the region has grown as Washington’s has waned.

The two camps have coexisted uneasily for years. Iran-backed armed groups grew in wealth and power as they led their own battles against ISIS, and some were later incorporated into Iraq’s armed forces. Tensions between the militias and US troops hardened in 2018, after then-president Trump withdrew the United States from a landmark nuclear deal that had led to a diplomatic opening with Tehran.

The slow pace of change in America’s military operation in Iraq is due to, in part, “a degree of malaise as well as a cultural and political risk aversion that is comfortable for the Iraqis and for us,” said Jonathan Lord, director of the Middle East Security program at the Center for a New American Security.

“But this is how you end up getting 20-year missions in foreign countries that ultimately don’t evolve with the conditions, then politics that demand that the mission end, even when you don’t have lasting, sustainable solutions,” he said.

When the United States announced a formal end to combat missions in Iraq in 2021, Western and Iraqi officials described the move as more about political optics than changing realities on the ground. Last week, the Biden administration announced that it was restarting talks with Iraqi counterparts over the future of US troops there, marking what appeared to be the most serious attempt of his presidency to rethink the American military footprint in the region.

But ongoing attacks on US troops, and American military retaliation, particularly in Iraq, may scramble the calculation.

America’s military footprint in Syria may be smaller, but the politics of withdrawal are even more complex.

A 12-year civil war has left the country divided into zones of control — the US partners with a Kurdish-led force, the Syrian Democratic Forces, in the country’s northeast; a Turkish-backed authority runs the northwest; and the government of President Bashar al-Assad, along with Russian and Iranian allies, control much of the rest of the country, including a stretch of the central Syrian desert where ISIS has retained a foothold.

As ISIS was rolled back, territories previously held by the group were claimed by other warring parties hoping to deepen their influence and advance their agendas. US officials believe that Iran’s strategic goal is to establish an east-west land corridor connecting it to armed allies in Iraq and Lebanon, and that the US presence at Tanf — a garrison along Syria’s border with Iraq — stands in the way.

The senior US military official also cited the vulnerability of prisons holding thousands of Islamic State prisoners and their family members in northeast Syria.

“Daesh could become operational overnight,” the official said, using the Arabic term for ISIS. “Two thousand prisoners could escape and become part of an operational force, and that is Daesh’s operational goal right now.”

That fear was bolstered by an analysis published Monday by the Conflict Armament Research group on weapons recovered in the aftermath of attacks by militants in the northeast, concluding that the group may be more resilient than previously thought.

“ISIS still has a centralized, coordinated acquisition network and distribution network in northeast Syria, and that is surprising because of the extent of united efforts between local security forces and the American presence, and the ongoing monitoring and surveillance of alleged ISIS members,” said Devin Morrow, head of regional operations for Conflict Armament Research and lead author of the report.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.