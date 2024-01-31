NEC’s Anna Webber challenges the notion of what it means to be a ‘jazz musician’

But Webber has no doubt about what her music is. “I strongly identify as a jazz musician,” she told me recently when we got together at her office at New England Conservatory, where she became co-chair of the Jazz Studies Department last fall. “That’s where I come from. I don’t come from European classical music. I don’t come from European free improvised music. I come from jazz. And I figured out my way into doing what I do through the jazz world.”

If you want an idea of how expansive the language of jazz has become, take a dip into the music of Anna Webber. The 39-year-old flutist-saxophonist-composer has over the past decade created a formidable body of work that has as much affinity with modern classical composers like John Cage and Steve Reich as with jazz luminaries like John Coltrane and Ornette Coleman. Her own unique inventiveness defies categories and borrows from no one: Webber’s latest work has adapted “just intonation” — an ancient tuning system that predates Bach’s “The Well-Tempered Clavier” by several hundred years — for jazz bands.

Webber’s mixing of jazz and modern classical sounds puts her in a coterie of player/composers that includes Mary Halvorson, Tyshawn Sorey, Vijay Iyer, and, in an earlier generation, from Chicago’s fertile Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians, Muhal Richard Abrams, George Lewis, Roscoe Mitchell, Henry Threadgill, and others.

Anna Webber will be featured in a pair of February concerts at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall. Cisco Bradley

At the core of Webber’s work as a player and composer are three projects: Simple Trio, with pianist Matt Mitchell and drummer John Hollenbeck; the Webber/Morris Big Band, co-led with fellow flutist-saxophonist-composer Angela Morris; and most recently, a quintet that features the exciting young trumpeter Adam O’Farrill. Simple Trio will be featured in a student-faculty recital at NEC on Feb. 8 along with student performances; Webber and Morris will lead the student NEC Jazz Orchestra in selections from their work on Feb. 29.

Webber’s pieces vary depending on the band, but you can pretty much count on the kind of layered polyrhythms familiar from the work of Reich and Philip Glass, and sharp-edged angular phrases and dissonances that are also common in Hollenbeck’s writing. But there are also trance-like passages and time-stopping reveries for solo or duo players. Webber’s own vibrant work on flute and tenor saxophone is a common thread. For sheer virtuosity, check out the way-uptempo knotty unison line for flute and piano she spins with Mitchell on “Most Capacious,” from their 2023 duo album “Capacious Aeration.” Or listen to “Shimmer Wince,” the quintet’s album, also from last year, which, in formal ingenuity, pinpoint precision ensemble playing, and idiosyncratic, assured solos stands as a kind of masterpiece, where soloists sometimes emerge from the carefully devised musical environments as if from an enchanted forest.

Ken Schaphorst, who had been chair of NEC jazz studies since 2001 before being joined by Webber, cites the “vocal quality to her playing that touches me the way a voice touches me” as well as the “rhythmic energy” of her writing.

“Jazz is not just about virtuosity,” Schaphorst says, “but I think that historically has been one aspect of jazz — hearing people kind of push themselves to play things that we’ve never heard before. And I feel that way for sure in Anna’s music. Every time I hear her, it’s like, wow, that’s something I literally have never heard before, whether it’s her composition or her performance.”

Hollenbeck recalls Webber’s growth as a composer when she studied with him during a master’s degree program at the Jazz Institut Berlin in 2011. He found in her a kindred spirit, eager to “give expression to areas that have not yet been discovered, areas that feel new, vulnerable, and personal.” He adds that “as happens with the best students, she is now my teacher.”

Webber grew up in Kelowna, British Columbia, took piano lessons as a child, moved onto flute and then saxophone in junior high and high school, and listened to the usual heavies — the Miles Davis Quintet, “a lot of Coltrane,” and Joe Henderson, as well as the flutist Hubert Laws.

She wrote early on and, while at McGill University in Montreal, she started getting into the avant-garde and deeper into composition. “I was always writing these super-long impossible-to-play pieces for people, and I didn’t really know what was wrong with me. . . . I thought there was a problem with that, but it was just something I always did.”

She found models for longer forms in the music of guitarist Ben Monder, saxophonist David Binney, and Hollenbeck. Following a master’s degree at Manhattan School of Music, and her year in Berlin, she returned to New York, and the flourishing Brooklyn avant-garde scene, with renewed confidence in her direction.

Her interests led her naturally to deep study of modern classical composers: Cage, Feldman, Ligeti, Xenakis, the French “spectralist” composer Gérard Grisey. The link with the jazz avant-garde is not coincidental: In his memoir, Threadgill describes the trumpeter Wadada Leo Smith poring over Webern scores.

“I studied how to play standards and how to play chord changes and how to play bebop,” Webber says of her jazz identity. “And even if it sounds pretty far away from what I do now, to me that’s really important, especially as a white person, to recognize those are my influences . . . that I’m coming from having been heavily, heavily influenced by Black American music and to give them, the pioneers of jazz, credit for that.”

Jon Garelick can be reached at garelickjon@gmail.com.

ANNA WEBBER RESIDENCY CONCERT

At Jordan Hall. Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Free, tickets required. www.necmusic.edu/events

NEC JAZZ ORCHESTRA: THE MUSIC OF ANNA WEBBER AND ANGELA MORRIS

At Jordan Hall, Feb. 29 at 7:30 p.m. Free, tickets required. www.necmusic.edu/events