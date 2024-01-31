We Black Folk Festival at Passim brings new voices into the club

Growing up, the Boston artist consumed a steady diet of the genre in their mother’s car, where mainstream stations like JAM’N 94.5 and Kiss 108 were forbidden. As their appreciation of folk grew, so did an underlying fear that they’d be heckled for jamming to “white music” like Tracy Chapman’s 1988 hit “Fast Car.”

Cliff Notez remembers the first time they felt truly included in the world of folk music.

“Once I learned that Tracy was doing it, I was like, ‘Wait, I can go in that club too?’” Notez reflects. “I didn’t think that club was for us. I didn’t realize we could go in here.”

For the next two Sundays, Notez welcomes more people into that metaphorical club with We Black Folk Festival, a celebration of versatile Black artistry at Club Passim in Cambridge. The sold-out event, scheduled for Feb. 4 and Feb. 11, will gather local Black performers to expand listeners’ understanding of folk music’s past and present.

We Black Folk Festival is one of many initiatives organized through Passim’s Folk Collective, a rotating group of creatives who are diversifying programming at the historic Cambridge venue. Notez, one of Boston’s most prominent and collaborative artists, crafted the concept for We Black Folk Festival almost immediately upon joining the collective. They longed for an event that could reach out to audiences — especially Black guests — who might harbor the same misunderstandings about folk that Notez once did.

“I never understood the history of folk music and where it came from, and that was kind of by design,” Notez said, speaking to the erasure of the genre’s Black roots and influences. Folk’s buried Black history aggravated them, but it motivated them even more. When Passim approached Notez late in 2023 about organizing an event for Black History Month, they spearheaded We Black Folk Festival in a mere month and a half.

In addition to developing the concept, creating fliers, and handling paperwork, Notez was also responsible for curating the festival’s lineup, which mixes Folk Collective members with non-members who are shaping Boston’s sound. Some of the performers — such as Anjimile, Naomi Westwater, and Grace Givertz — demonstrate clear ties to traditional folk’s sparse, acoustic instrumentation. Other acts, like Pink Navel and Haasan Barclay, are harder to define. Pink Navel (a.k.a. Pembroke-based musician Devin Bailey) largely works with rap and beatmaking, while Barclay vaults between industrial hip-hop and sample-based synthpop, among other styles.

Naomi Westwater is among the performers who'll be taking the Club Passim stage at the We Black Folk Festival. Joakeem Gaston

The variety was key to Notez, who’s no stranger to being artistically pigeonholed. While perhaps best known for their perspective-altering hip-hop, their career folds in elements of folk on songs like “Losing Crowns I” from their 2019 record “Why the Wild Things Are.”

“We can easily be pitted as hip-hop, and that’s it,” Notez explains. “One, I think hip-hop is folk music in a way, but two, I wanted to be able to show the non-monolithic existence of the Black creators that we have in Massachusetts, and how flexible and how easy we float through these different worlds.”

Barclay in particular flexes a chameleon-like presence in the Boston music scene, sometimes issuing seismic political statements in his duo Camp Blood, other times melting down slinky, nostalgic dance music with his self-titled solo project. He admits that he doesn’t have direct connections to folk as an artist and a listener, but he’s eager to tap into the genre’s earnest lyricism within his own catalog at the festival.

Advertisement

“What I feel like I’ve gotten from the idea of folk music is that you’re listening to music that comes from the heart of the people,” Barclay says. “So I’m preparing the songs that I feel like connect with people the most in that sense.”

His approach reinforces a primary goal of the Folk Collective: demonstrating that the genre has no one look or sound, despite decades of whitewashing.

“I feel like this event is already subverting expectations in its concept,” Barclay adds. “There’s no pressure. It’s really just open for experimentation, and I always love that.”

Over the course of both weekends, Notez hopes We Black Folk Festival offers everyone present that same sense of possibility. And — as the chorus of the old Chapman tune says — a solid sense of belonging.

“I want this place to be packed — but more importantly, I want it packed with Black people, because that can open up so many different ideas for everybody else,” Notez concludes. “I would love for people who had never even experienced folk music to come and see what this is, and see how tangible it can be for them as well.”

Victoria Wasylak can be reached at vmwasylak@gmail.com.