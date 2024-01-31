‘The Road from Belhaven’ leads to independence, and loss, in Margot Livesey’s new novel

Margot Livesey is no slouch when it comes to casting a mesmerizing spell with her language; one of her other indelible and pleasure-inducing trademarks is lacing her fiction with shimmers of otherworldliness. In her latest novel, “The Road from Belhaven,” protagonist Lizzie Craig is gifted (or, as some might say, cursed) with the ability to catch irregular glimpses of the future (“She thought of them as pictures because she could see everything so clearly, as if she were standing nearby, although she never saw herself.”). As a young girl growing up on her grandparents’ farm in Scotland, she has visions of her grandfather cutting his leg badly, for example, the farmhand being set upon by bees, and a beloved horse succumbing to lockjaw, all incidents which then come to pass.

As she becomes a young woman, Lizzie’s instincts to pursue her own desires — aligned with an inherent determination to direct her life into one of exploration, freedom, and growth — serve her in better stead, especially once she accepts her second sight for what it is: a part of her, but not the only thing that defines her. One of the most salient strands running through this stirring novel delineates the difference between succumbing to the damaging loop that clinging to false hopes can engender, as opposed to embracing your own inherent characteristics, to be — and become — who you are, no matter how challenging that might be to others.

Lizzie’s story — that of a woman coming into her own during the heady, late-19th-century years that straddled the traditional lifestyle associated with agriculture and farming and the upstart technologies and innovations of engines and time-saving industrial machinery — encompasses a nearly idyllic countryside childhood as well as a coming-of-age story, the latter deeply touching thanks to Lizzie’s fierce resiliency. Her childhood is one of rural delights. There are cart horses named Ivanhoe and Rob Roy, lambs named Benedick and Beatrice, and ducks named Claudius, Gertrude, Polonius, Hamlet, and Ophelia. There’s the rescue of a jackdaw that becomes a constant pet and presence (Alice, named for Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, natch); Lizzie’s friendship with farm-boy Hugh; and her love-and-literature-steeped relationship with her grandparents, infused with their shared work ethic as well as with the inevitable ups and downs that often reflect changing societal expectations. As is oftentimes the case in small communities, some silliness abounds: The realities of village life mean that if you fell out with a neighbour over a cow, you found yourself sitting in a further-away pew in church.

But Lizzie’s openness takes her far beyond the farm. The discovery of a family member that Lizzie knew nothing about, rather than adhering to its initial tensions, transforms into a reaffirming plot line of siblings growing to love and respect one another, an element that’s key to Lizzie growing into her own personhood. Hugh, too, frequently reminds Lizzie that there’s often more to see — and do — than the obvious, telling her that “heaven was a way to make poor people behave. If they believed in the rewards of the afterlife, they wouldn’t complain about this one.”

With his encouragement, she moves to Glasgow to take up a trade, establishing herself as a locomotive tracer — tracing draughtsmen’s schematics onto transparent cloth that was then colored to indicate the various materials required, before sending those drawings onward to factories — as well as immersing herself in a relationship with Hugh’s friend Louis.

Lizzie is a marvel of a character. Forced to negotiate the consequences of empty promises, she entangles herself in a web of deceptions that allow her to pursue certain aspects of her life but not others, creating a crater between her and those she loves most. But that is far from the end of Lizzie’s engaging story: Part of the power of this book is watching Lizzie grasp and take charge of her life, gaining insights into the lives of others — including those of her long-dead parents — as well.

Livesey’s latest work is both more magical and more Earth-bound than what’s contained in the body of the novel. As the acknowledgments pages make clear, it’s a prequel of sorts, enhancing and complementing her 2001 novel, “Eva Moves the Furniture,” which, Livesey writes, “contained almost everything I knew about my mother, Eva McEwen, and her gift of second sight.” In 2016, Livesey discovered a slew of her mother’s relatives living in Australia, gleaning from them a wealth of new-to-her family stories. “The Road from Belhaven” is the powerful and engaging outcome, with a fitting coda: “My beloved adopted mother Merril Sylvester taught me to read many years ago and has been guiding me ever since,” writes Livesey, of a woman who sounds like she would be right at home as a character in a Margot Livesey novel. “Her knowledge of Victorian Scotland was unparalleled, and she was always happy to discuss details of history, manners, and mores. ‘Just write the book, darling,’ she said in one of our last conversations, ‘and I’ll tell you what’s wrong with it.’ I am very sorry that she is no longer here to do so.”

In a tale rife with love and loss, Livesey makes clear, you can’t have one without the other. But maybe — just maybe — love wins.

THE ROAD FROM BELHAVEN

By Margot Livesey

Knopf, 272 pp., $29

Daneet Steffens is a journalist and critic. You can find her @daneetsteffens.