Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

KNOX This Nashville singer-songwriter has a left-field hit with “Like The 1975,” a shimmer-pop pickup chronicle that sounds suspiciously like a heavily Americanized version of the controversy-stoking British act referenced in its title. Feb. 2, 7 p.m. (doors). The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

JAXYN LETHE Hailing from Baltimore, this singer-producer creates cozy, hooky electropop marked by acutely described longing. Feb. 4, 7 p.m. Rockwood Music Hall, 88 Van Ness St. rockwoodboston.com

DJ SHADOW On his seventh full-length, “Action Adventure,” the groundbreaking producer and DJ dug deep into his vast archives, sampling singer-songwriter Loudon Wainwright III, New Jack Swing singer Jan Jerome, and Marky Ramone’s hard-rock trio Dust; the result is a genre-melding love letter to late-night deep listening, with cuts like the pulsing “You Played Me” (which reworks Jerome’s strutting 1990 cut “Baby, Got Me Goin’”) setting the after-hours mood. Feb. 6, 7 p.m. (doors). Royale. 617-338-7699, royaleboston.com

Get Nightmare in Mission Hill A limited-series newsletter about the untold story of the Charles and Carol Stuart case. Enter Email Sign Up

MAURA JOHNSTON

Advertisement









Folk, World & Country

MIKE MARSHALL AND DAROL ANGER WITH BERKLEE WORLD STRINGS Amid their myriad endeavors in the world of new acoustic music, fiddler Anger and mandolinist Marshall have had a long-running partnership. For these area shows they’re doing something that Anger describes as a dream they’ve had for 20-odd years, augmenting their duo with a string orchestra. Feb. 4, 5 p.m. $36-$42. Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. 978-546-7391, www.rockportmusic.org; Feb. 6, 8 p.m. $12-$17. Berklee Performance Center, 136 Massachusetts Ave. 857-337-6206, www.berklee.edu/BPC

DALLAS UGLY None of the three members of this Nashville-based band are from Dallas, none of them is named Dallas, and, to all appearances, they are a reasonably attractive bunch. Look behind their unusual name and you’ll find rootsy Americana music with a few unusual twists and turns of its own. Feb. 6, 8 p.m. $18. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

Advertisement

JAIME WYATT Wyatt has been putting a little soul in her country of late — ”of late” being her third record, “Feel Good” — and a little Dead, too, via her channeling a version of the classic “Althea” on the album. Her “Feel Good” tour arrives this Tuesday; Joshua Quimby opens. Feb. 6, 8:30 p.m. $22. The Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge. 888-929-7849, www.axs.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

MARY HALVORSON The adventurous guitarist and composer was awarded a MacArthur Fellowship in 2019 and won both “Best Guitarist” and “Best Album” in DownBeat Magazine’s 2023 Critics Poll. Her winning album, “Amaryllis and Belladonna,” presents her guitar with a jazz sextet (Amaryllis) and a string quartet (Belladonna). This gig features the music and band from the former. Feb. 3, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. $20-$30. Regattabar. 617-395-7757, www.regattabarjazz.com

VANESSA COLLIER Scorching saxophonist, singer, and songwriter Collier is a seven-time Blues Music Award nominee and two-time winner for Horn Player of the Year. Her infectious music blends blues, soul, and funk. Feb 3, 8 p.m. $24. Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley. 978-425-4311, www.bullrunrestaurant.com

KAT EDMONDSON The jazzy pop singer’s voice lands between Billie Holiday and Blossom Dearie: intimate insinuation rather than brassy belting. Whether essaying the Great American Songbook or airing her own numbers, she continues to make her mark on the music. Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m. $25-$45. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

KEVIN LOWENTHAL









Advertisement

Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Violinist Randall Goosby debuts with the BSO and music director Andris Nelsons this weekend, performing Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 on a program with Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 5, “Reformation,” and Ethel Smyth’s Overture to “The Wreckers” (Feb. 2). Next week, conductor Karina Canellakis leads the orchestra in Haydn’s Cello Concerto featuring Alisa Weilerstein, and Bartók’s short opera “Bluebeard’s Castle” in concert featuring mezzo-soprano Karen Cargill and bass-baritone Johannes Martin Kränzle (Feb. 8-10). Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

HANDEL AND HAYDN SOCIETY Grammy-nominated countertenor Reginald Mobley and baroque violinist Rachel Podger co-curate a British baroque program featuring an assortment of songs, sonatas, and suites by Purcell, Handel, and Ignatius Sancho, with the H+H Orchestra. Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 4, 3 p.m. NEC’s Jordan Hall. 617-262-1815, www.handelandhaydn.org

RENÉE FLEMING The rescheduled date for Fleming and pianist Inon Barnatan’s COVID-postponed recital in November; this engagement offers the Boston debut of a program inspired by the soprano’s 2022 album “Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene,” featuring video accompaniment by National Geographic. Presented by Celebrity Series of Boston. Feb. 4, 5 p.m. Symphony Hall. 617-482-6661, www.celebrityseries.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

STAND UP IF YOU’RE HERE TONIGHT John Kolvenbach’s play, starring Jim Ortlieb and directed by the playwright, is hard to categorize. It’s funny. It’s somber. It’s as baffling as free-association poetry. It’s as direct as a punch in the gut. It’s sweeping to the point of grandiosity. It’s minutely particularized. It’s a one-man show until it isn’t. What’s it about? The human condition, I suppose. Through March 23. The Huntington, at Maso Studio, Huntington Theatre, 264 Huntington Ave. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

Advertisement

TROUBLE IN MIND Patrice Jean-Baptiste excels in Alice Childress’s play about a middle-aged Black actress preparing for her Broadway debut and contemplating the compromises she has made — and the stereotypical roles of maids and nannies she has played — in order to have a career in the theater. She is determined that will not happen again. Directed by Dawn M. Simmons. Through Feb. 4. Lyric Stage Company of Boston. 617-585-5678, www.lyricstage.com

MACHINE LEARNING Hoping to end their estrangement, Jorge (Armando Rivera), a brilliant young computer scientist, creates a nursing application designed to provide individualized treatment for his ailing father, Gabriel (Jorge Alberto Rubio). But matters do not go according to plan, underscoring the perils of AI. Perhaps Jorge shouldn’t have named the application Arnold (Matthew Zahnzinger), after the Terminator? Francisco Mendoza’s play is directed by Gabriel Vega Weissman. Through Feb. 25. Central Square Theater, Cambridge. 617-576-9278, ext. 1, www.centralsquaretheater.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

THE 7 FINGERS The intrepid and virtuosic Montreal-based contemporary circus arts troupe returns to Boston for the US premiere of their new “Duel Reality.” Competition, both playful and dangerous, fuels this imaginative take on “Romeo and Juliet.” Expect live music, laughter, and pathos amid tour-de-force acrobatics, with the audience conscripted to enliven the contest. Feb. 7-18, performance times vary. $10-$92.50. Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre. artsemerson.org

SHAMEL PITTS/TRIBE: BLACK HOLE — TRILOGY AND TRIATHLON This multi-disciplinary performance by the award-winning movement artist Pitts and his Brooklyn-based Tribe arts collective channels the spirit and inspiration of Afrofuturism. It combines dance, original sound, spoken word, and video projection to evoke a journey of “personal growth and collective empowerment.” Next Friday’s concert includes a post-performance conversation. Feb. 9-10. $20-$30. Institute of Contemporary Art. www.icaboston.org/events/black-hole-trilogy-and-triathlon/

Advertisement

SLYDE! In honor of the iconic tap legend Jimmy Slyde, this show by Berklee’s The “T” Tap Club is a celebratory tribute to the history of tap dance. Featuring live music, the show highlights a range of movement styles and musical grooves, promising lively fun for all ages. Feb. 8, $5-$17. Berklee Performance Center. www.berklee.edu/BPC

EVERETT OPEN STAGE It’s baaaack! This periodic night of live performances invites dancers, singers, spoken word artists, and comics to bring their best three-minute routine to share with an audience. The headliner for this time around is Valiant Arts, the Rhode Island organization that fosters creative expression through the art of movement as a way to develop essential life skills. Intuitive LogiQ will be the evening’s host. Feb. 2, $5. Everett Stage, Providence. https://everettri.org/open-stage

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art





STEVE MCQUEEN: LYNCHING TREE The brief here-and-gone presentation of this single lightbox-mounted photograph by the acclaimed artist and director Steve McQueen closes Sunday after just two weeks, fulfilling the compulsion of Boston Foundation president Lee Pelton that it be seen here to deliver a stark reminder of the physical presence of slavery that yet remains in the American landscape. McQueen found the tree while filming his Oscar-winning “12 Years a Slave” in 2013; he intended to use it in a scene where two enslaved Black laborers would be hung for trying to escape. Fact collided with fiction when the current owner of the plantation where it stood told him that the tree had, in fact, been the site of several such lynchings during slavery, years ago, and that the earth around it was believed to hold unmarked graves of the victims. After filming, McQueen made the photograph as a long exposure, the lens open for ages let flood in scant light at dusk; the photograph’s quality, blown-out and quavering, gives the eerie sense of a scene unstuck in time. Through Feb. 4. Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, 25 Evans Way. 617-566-1401, www.isgm.org

PAINTED: OUR BODIES, HEARTS AND VILLAGE From 1915 to 1927, the Taos Society of Artists worked to transform their adopted New Mexico hometown from an outpost to an artistic hub. It worked — Sante Fe, down the road, hosts one of the most significant contemporary art events in the country, and the region is lousy with artists — but they forgot someone: The society was exclusively Anglo-American, and Native American Pueblo artists had been creating remarkable works there for centuries. This exhibition reverses the gaze, examining the TSA from the Indigenous point of view, and stacks up their work against contemporary Pueblo artists to amend the narrative it created. Through July 28. Colby College Museum of Art, 5600 Mayflower Hill, Waterville, Maine. 207-859-5600, museum.colby.edu

E.J. HILL: BRAKE RUN HELIX It’s near the end of the line for this, a real, rideable roller coaster occupies Mass MoCA’s gargantuan Building 5, which closes next month Its ribbon of pink track snaking from a platform shrouded by two-story-high green velvet drapes adds a performative flair to the piece, by E.J. Hill, for whom roller coasters are a loaded symbol of the privilege of leisure, and a history of segregation that denied Black Americans its simple thrills. At Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams. Through Feb. 11. 413-662-2111, www.massmoca.org

MURRAY WHYTE





KARMIMADEEBORA McMILLAN: WANDERING STARS … FOR WHOM IT IS RESERVED … THE BLACKNESS … THE DARKNESS … FOREVER The Boston artist’s Afrofuturist installation of painting, animation, and sound shuttles between the African diaspora’s painful past and a speculative, color-and-pattern-filled future. The show’s protagonist, whom the artist calls Ms. Merri Mack is represented in cutout paintings recalling vintage racist memorabilia. McMillan reclaims the little girl’s potential by surrounding her with references to Black culture and creativity. Through March 6. Montserrat Gallery, Montserrat College of Art, 23 Essex St., Beverly. www.montserrat.edu/event/karmimadeebora-mcmillan-wandering-stars-for-whom-it-is-reserved-the-blackness-the-darkness-forever/

CATE McQUAID

Karmimadeebora McMillan, "New Dawn," acrylic and collage on wood panel. Karmimadeebora McMillan/BKProjects













EVENTS

Comedy

ARI SHAFFIR: THE WRONG SIDE OF HISTORY TOUR The New York comic says he’s never had to take his shoes off in the security line at the airport after a buddy told him how to put a bunch of Latin-sounding syllables together to fake a medical condition. “It always sounds like a really deadly disease,” he says. “She goes, ‘What’s wrong?’ ‘Oh, mytosis filibopsis.’ I’ve had guys apologize, like, ‘Oh, yeah, I know how that can be.’ Do you?” Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. $20-$69. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. www.thewilbur.com

UNION COMEDY PRESENTS Every week, Union Comedy hosts independently produced comedy events. This week, it’s “Cody Plays,” in which improvisor Cody Sullivan leads a group of collaborators in creating a fresh play to present a few days before showtime. Sullivan calls them “quick plays,” something in between a formally staged production and improvisation. Feb. 3, 6 p.m. $15. Union Comedy, 593 Somerville Ave., Somerville. www.unioncomedy.com

SCOTT THOMPSON AS BUDDY COLE IN “KING” When The Kids in the Hall revived their sketch show on Amazon in 2022, Scott Thompson wrote a bunch of monologues for his iconic gay lounge lizard Buddy Cole, which were apparently too racy for the final product. Those have been turned into his new show, “King,” which he’s bringing to City Winery. Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m. $29-$39. City Winery, 80 Beverly St.. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

DUMPLING WRAPPING PARTY Celebrate the Lunar New Year and learn how to make two types of dumplings from local Chinese chefs. Students will mix and roll the dough, construct the filling, put the dumpling together, and eat. The dumpling wrapping is most suitable for those age 7 and up, but the venue will also host New Year games. Feb. 3, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $10-$12. Loring Greenough House, 12 South St. eventbrite.com

MINNI VALENTINE COMIC ZINE WORKSHOP Local illustrator Nell Valle will help kids of all ages bring their cartoons to life with a valentine twist. Students will have the chance to create and panel their own story with guidance from Nell. Each participant will leave the activity with a colorful, suspenseful, and visual creation. Feb. 4, 10:30 a.m.-noon. $40. Minni South End, 71 Thayer St. hisawyer.com

FANTASY CASTLE DRAWING Children ages 5 to 9 are invited to join an instructor at the Brookline Arts Center for a castle drawing workshop. Students will learn about perspective in drawing, and will produce a landscape piece depicting the view from a stone castle window looking down onto a snow-filled fantasy world. This program does not require registration but has limited capacity. Feb. 7, 6 p.m. Free. Brookline Village Library, 361 Washington St., Brookline. brooklinelibrary.org

ADRI PRAY



