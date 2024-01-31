With renewal, ‘Colin From Accounts’ can continue to charm

I enjoy it when a small series that I like gets a renewal notice. Then I can share the good news and remind readers about the show at the same time.

In this case, the show in question is “Colin From Accounts,” an Australian romantic comedy which premiered last year in November on Paramount+. The streamer has wisely decided to pick it up for another season. Created by Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, it’s a light treat about how an injured dog — the one and only Colin From Accounts — brings two people into each other’s orbit. Brammall and Dyer, married in real life, play the couple, Gordon and Ashley.